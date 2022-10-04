Lifeguards Rescue Five, One Drowns in Malpe Beach

Udupi: One person drowned and five others were rescued by lifeguards in different incidents on Malpe beach on October 4.

According to the police, Salam Cherry from Bengaluru and Abrar from Mysuru went missing as strong waves pulled them into the sea. Two of them were rescued by lifeguards who were immediately pressed into service. Both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition and admitted to KMC hospital in Manipal. Abrar Ahammed breathed his last in the hospital without responding to the treatment.

In another case, Toshib from Mysuru attempted suicide, but the alert lifeguards, succeeded in saving him.

Senthil from Salem Tamilnadu, Basaraju from Bijapur, Namaz, and Soham Gosh from Bengaluru went missing as strong waves pulled them into the sea. All were rescued by Malpe Lifeguards who were immediately pressed into service.

Malpe Police have registered cases and are investigating.

