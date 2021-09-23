Spread the love



















Lifeguards rescue Four Tourists from Drowning at Malpe Beach

Udupi: Four tourists were rescued from drowning at Malpe Beach by lifeguards on Thursday, September̳ 23.

According to the police, four tourists from Gulbarga Anil Kumar (21̧) Abbas Ali (19) Anil (21) and also one Tourist Nithin (18) from Mandya had come to the beach on a tour. While they ventured into the sea all the four tourists were swept away by tidal waves.

Lifeguard Madhukar Salian, along with other lifeguards were able to rescue all the four tourists, said the police.

Like this: Like Loading...