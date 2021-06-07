Spread the love



















‘Lifeline’ Metro to resume as Delhi unlocks partially



New Delhi: Public movement, transport, markets, and malls will restart partially in the national capital from Monday after one and half months’ lockdown imposed from April 19 onwards following an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

Along with the reopening markets, government and private offices are also set to resume work.

The national capital’s lifeline Metro services, which were closed following an unprecedented spike in Covid cases, will resume for general public from Monday with 50 per cent seating capacity, as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed on Saturday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Corporation (DMRC), in a public notice issued ahead of resuming its services, said that only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from about 5 to 15 minutes on different lines.

“General public is advised to cooperate with the Metro authorities ensuring compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour inside metro premises throughout their travel,” it said.

DMRC had on Saturday stated that no standing passengers would be allowed inside the metro rail and in order to ensure social distancing and compliance, only 50 per cent seating will be permitted inside trains.

More trains will be available on schedule from Wednesday onward.

In a process to unlock Delhi for the second consecutive week, after permitting construction and manufacturing/ factories since last Monday, the DDMA, in its order issued on Saturday, has allowed to markets and malls to open on alternate days (odd-even basis), which will be decided on the basis of the shop’s number.

However, the weekly markets will remain shut till June 14.

“Situation of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that, though the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, therefore in order to contain the spread of the virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be further extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except essential and permitted activities/services) along with the reopening of some more prohibited activities in phase manner in areas outside the containment zones for overall well being of NCT of Delhi,” the DDMA order stated.

Delhi on Sunday reported 381 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 10, when the city had reported 370. The daily positivity rate, which has been below 1 per cent for over a week, was at 0.50 per cent, according to the health bulletin, against 0.52 per cent on March 10.

