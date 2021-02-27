Spread the love



















Lightest homemade Seaplane developed by the team Viyaddrony designed by Pushparaj Ameen

Indian first microlight seaplane developed by group of 8 members led by Pushparaj Ameen

“Drithi microlight seaplane” is the dream of the team Viyaddrony led by Pushparaj Ameen. As an aeromodelling instructor for more than 9 to 10 years, the dream of developing a manned plane is reckoned from a simple radio-controlled background. Seaplane research and studies have been performed for many years to investigate the behaviour of microlight, glide ratio and weight lifting capability. We didn’t have enough space to conduct the flight test, so the team decided to study and build on seaplanes.

We learned the significance of hard work by working hard without proper facilities and restricted equipment to build seaplanes eventually. The fabrication work was carried out on my home’s terrace and backyard. Owing to financial constraints, the model constructed with a wingspan of 120kg (without pilot) is 35feet, and 33hp engine is used to pull the model material and to cover the wings we have used aviation-grade aluminium, extruded foam, fibre cloth, epoxy resin, braided Dacron lines and special nylon cloth. We have used locally available materials. The team members are Pushparaj Ameen, Vinaya U, Vasuraj Ameen, Abhishek M Kotian, Utsav Umesh, Reshma J Bangera, Shayani Rao and Ashwini Rao. This team consists of a drone pilot, trainee pilot, yacht captain, commerce graduate, engineering graduate and students.

We have successfully designed seaplanes for the first time in India at a price of Rs 7lakhs. We are investigating various types of boats and aircraft for special use and for defence purposes. Though the research was delayed due to financial difficulties, we still managed to produce microlight seaplanes successfully without a sophisticated tool and workshop. This is just a prototype model to show that our team is capable of doing anything. The aim of the project is to develop, facilitate and encourage the production of seaplanes in India on a fairly affordable budget. We are also preparing to provide practical instruction and hands-on experience on seaplanes and boats. We are open to everyone so that anyone who is involved can participate and be part of our upcoming projects. Call +91 9880044252 for more detail. Through using several government initiatives, we call on the government to take India’s aviation sector to the next level. This country has ample potential and the opportunity to make a difference in the respective sector. We can craft innovative inventions by giving the resources in the right hands.