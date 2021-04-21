Spread the love



















Lightning kills 1 boy, injures other in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, (UNI): One of the two boys who sustained serious injuries after lightning struck them while playing outside their house at Indiranagar in Haleangadi last evening has died.

Police said on Wednesday that the deceased boy is Nihan (5), son of Mansoor of Hejamady. The condition of another boy Marutesh(6) is said to be critical.

The boys who were initially admitted to a private hospital at Mukka were later rushed to another private hospital in Mangaluru.

Both the boys were put on artificial respiration as the lightning strike had impaired their brain functioning.

Luckily none of the other children who were playing with the two boys was hurt.