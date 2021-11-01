Spread the love



















Lightning Strike Kills Two Youth, Injures Three in Moodbidri

Mangaluru: Two youth were killed and three others suffered injuries when lightning struck them at the Yerugundi Falls, at Moodbidri here on November 1.

The deceased have been identified as Maniprasad (22) and Yashwanth (22) from Kanchibailu. The injured have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Ganesh and Sandeep.

According to sources, on November 1, a group of five youth had gone to the Yerugundi Falls. At around 5:30 pm when there was high-intensity rain with thunder and lightning in Moodbidri, the youths were hit by lightning. While Maniprasad and Yashwanth succumbed at the spot, Praveen Kumar, Ganesh and Sandeep were injured.

The injured were rushed to the Mount Rosary private hospital in Moodbidri for treatment.

A case has been registered in the Moodbidri police station and investigation is on.

