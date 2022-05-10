Like Dad, Son! KIRIGAMI- a Mesmerizing Pop-Up Paper Art Exhibition by Sarwin Chandran

Like Dad, Son! KIRIGAMI- a Pop-Up Paper Art Exhibition by Artist Sarwin Chandran, the son of the Award Winning Artist John Chandran

Mangaluru: Sometimes, art runs in the family, and throughout history, there have been lots of examples, and here we have a local dad and son duo, both artists in this article. Creativity starts at home. And for many, their first artistic inspiration comes from the seed planted by their dads. Whether that’s listening to the old man’s old records, admiring his ability with a paintbrush or simply time spent together enjoying a show – our original role models have a huge influence on who we are creatively.

Dads often lead by example – so if they’ve blazed their own trail and lived a happy, fulfilling life because of it, the lure of following in their footsteps can sometimes be overwhelming, subconscious even. And here we have one of the dad’s who have passed their love of creativity down to their children.Meet Sarwin Chandran who has followed in the footsteps of his father to be a artist cum Pop-Up Paper Art artist, and his wide array of creations are displayed during the two-days exhibition at Prasad art Gallery, Ballabagh in Mangaluru. Sharwin has carved a similar niche to his father, with his unique Pop-Up art , and has followed his dad’s artistic talents. John Chandran’s ability as an arts teacher obviously paid off, with son Sarwin clearly inspired by his deeds. An artist in his own right, John has passed down another crucial part of the arts ecosystem to the next generation of his family – Arts Philanthropy, and his son, Sarwin is taking it forward to greater heights.

Art is the most genuine expression of the human soul, shaped in images, words, sounds and movements enduring reflections that describe us the story of humanity. Art is the expression of profound thoughts in the simplest way, and a bunch of relatives, friends and classmates of Sarwin had gathered for the inauguration of the Pop- up Paper Art exhibition, a celebration of creativity and talent of the young mind. They had all gathered to witness this creativity shouldered by courage and built by perseverance, consistency that is displayed at the Pop-Up Art Exhibition. Creativity takes courage. Everyone has various and vivid imaginations, but it takes only an extraordinary person with determination and dedication to make those imaginations a reality.

It’s incredible when skills and passion come together. With a profound interest in Physics, and being an Avid Artist, Sarwin Chandran incorporated Physics into his works of KIRIGAMI, a Variant of ORIGAMI that stems from the principle of single sheet paper creations. Beauty lies in symmetry, and this interconnects the two fields’ Physics and Kirigami. The Kirigami – a Variant of Origami, stems from the principle of single sheet paper creations, with the allowance to cut the paper, where necessary. Kirigami comes from the Japanese words “Kiri” (to cut) and “Kami” (paper) Physics and Kirigami are two connected fields, due to their underlying dependence on symmetries in nature.

Sarwin Chandran, the proud son of John Chandran and Ms Sushma Chandran is currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree from St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru. An Avid Quizzer and Artist that he is, is a person filled with skills, talents and his charm mesmerizes the ones who meet him. He is an absolute gem, a total down to earth personality, being one of the National level Doodle for Google finalists at the very young age of 8 and state level finalist for the bureau of energy efficiency art competition a few years later. Paper-crafts and pop ups have fascinated him since a kid and he cites his dad, an artist himself as the main inspiration and support.

The inauguration of the exhibition was held on Monday, 9 May 2022 at 4.30 pm at the Prasad Art Gallery, in the presence of the chief guest Sunil Abraham, Director of Kala-vision,joined by guests of honor Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru; Lawrence J M Pinto, Head of the Department of Physics at St. Aloysius college; Koti Prasad Alva,the Proprietor of Prasad Art Gallery, Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Registrar of st Aloysius College, Dr Ganesh Somayaji- a Senior Professional Artist, among others.

SARWIN seen with his Dad JOHN CHANDRAN and Mom, Ms SUSHMA CHANDRAN

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Sunil Abraham narrated in detail about Kirigami, and applauded Sarwin for following in his father’s footsteps, and wished him all success in his new art talents. (More on Sunil Abraham speech watch video below). Guest of honour Lawrence J M Pinto also applauded Sarwin and said that he was proud to be Sarwin’s professor in the department of Physics. He also wished Sarwin all success in his artistic field. Students say that Lawrence is truly a Stalwart Physics Professor in the college who is loved by his dear students for his unique teaching styles. (More on his speech watch the video below).Yet another proud person was guest of honour Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the college principal of St Aloysius College, who said that the institution is proud to have a artistic and talented Sharwin, and he assured all kinds of support from the College in his endeavours. (More on Fr Praveen’s speech watch the video below). Dr Ganesh Somayaji also spoke and applauded Sarwin’s artistic and unique talents.

To know about John Chandran-he is an Art Teacher At St Aloysius High School-Mangaluru- and Winner Of District level Best Teacher Award, and Nation Builder Award by Rotary Club-Mangalore, is a versatile artist, and His repertoire of talent is varied. Though equally gifted as an Artist, Illustrator and Graphic Designer, it is for his Cartoons and Caricatures that John is best known. As a cartoonist, he is especially adept at drawing silent cartoons. His works have appeared in numerous newspapers and magazines and he has been selected thrice for the famous Hindustan Times Delhi cartoon exhibition. A high point in his life was when a leading newspaper chose to display his works alongside those of masters like R.K. Laxman and Ajit Ninan.

His work has adorned the pages of Kannada daily Udayavani, Janavahini, Sudha, Taranga, Tushara, E-Desha, Mangala, various web portals, DSERT Text Book, Orthodontics Textbook, Konkani Text Book etc. John Chandran became an artist by sheer grit and arduous effort. Graduating in Arts, John went on to acquire his DMC, AM degree from Mahalasa School of Art and Hampi University which qualified him to be an Art Master and since 1994, he has been employed as an Art Teacher at the century-old St. Aloysius High School, Mangaluru.

The invocation through a prayer song was sung by Miss Gauthami C S, a IInd year St Aloysius B Sc student, and welcome address was delivered by Dale D’souza- a chum of Sarwin and a budding artist. The programme was eloquently compered by Miss Lizan Meryl Pereira, the classmate of Sarwin in St Aloysius College.

In conclusion, the world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before. Sarwin has made the world around us brighter with his magnificent creations and by exhibiting the same to an eminent crowd. The exhibition will be open to the Public till the 11 th of May. Team Mangalorean requests all of you to spread the word around and be a part of Sarwin’s pop-up art journey! Thank You!