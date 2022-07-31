Likes rain on ‘Stranger Things’ star for opening up about addiction battles



Los Angeles: ‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower has received praise and support for his decision to speak publicly about his personal struggles with addiction, reports ‘Deadline’.

The British actor, who plays the evil Vecna in the mega-hit, posted on social media that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety, and sharing his experience of addiction and receiving hospital treatment.

On July 27, Campbell Bower tweeted: “12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life.”

And he added: “But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking ‘Oh God not again’, I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

His message received thousands of likes and replies from those among his nearly one million followers. A spokesperson for the addiction charity Turning Point, Nat Travis, told BBC of the positive effect such a high-profile figure speaking out could have on others seeking support, making it “a little less scary”.

Campbell Bower, who previously appeared in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn’, has enjoyed a whole new fanbase through his portrayal of Vecna, notes ‘Deadline’.

For his monstrous role, Campbell Bower told BBC, he spent eight hours a day in makeup, ending with a 15-minute session dedicated to coating him in lubricant to make him “glossy”. He also described creating a “mood board” to help him get into terrifying mode, adding pictures of characters he would be interacting with.

