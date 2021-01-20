Limca Record Holder, Pedal Mummy Dr Meera shares her cycling journey Including most gruelling K2K cycling experience

Spread the love



















Limca Record Holder, Pedal Mummy, Dr Meera Velankar shares her cycling journey of a decade from her daily rides to the most gruelling K2K cycling experience

Mangaluru: Team WERC hosted the most daring & exciting lady in Indian cycling circuit, Pedal Mummy and three-time Limca Book Record Holder Dr Meera Velankar during the WERC Bike Talk, held at Taj Cycles, Bendurwell here on January 19, 2021.

Dr Meera hails from Mumbai and is a PhD holder in life sciences. In 2011 Dr Meera moved from the US to Bengaluru along with her family. Dr Meera a research scholar could not find a suitable job immediately after landing in Bengaluru, so she started taking care of the house. Eventually, when her husband gifted her a bicycle in 2011, Dr Meera started cycling. She decided to cycle for 15 to 20 km every day to go to the market etc. After some time, she realized that cycling had helped her lose weight.

Sharing her experience Dr Meera said, “when I started my cycling journey in 2011, initially I explored the local routes as well as went for long-distance cycling. In the beginning, while I was riding about 15 to 20 km every day, I realized that cycling helped me lose my weight. Cycling is also good for exploring the outskirts of the town, exploring nature, keeping your body fit, and helping in cardio activity. In 2012, I participated in the 200 Km BRM for the first time and in the Desert 500 Jodhpur to Jaisalmer and back. In 2013, I participated in long-distance rides called brevets and completed the Super Randonneure series rides of 200, 300, 400 and 600 Km. I have three Limca Records: the first female pair to do the 200 BRM on Tandem Bike, the first female team to do half distance triathlon in India, and the first mixed pair to do 300 BRM on Tandem Bike’.

“Completing the SR helped me to get more experience and I started to explore Triathlons. As I was not good at swimming, I approached Deepak Raj, who wholeheartedly supported me. I learnt swimming and completed my first Half Ironman 70.3”, she said.

Dr Meera further said, “My speciality is cycling. I want to do something more in cycling this year. I have already started encouraging women into cycling. My main aim is to motivate others, passing the knowledge to the next generation and aiming for more structured training and unique events. Though cycling remains male-dominated it teaches everyone life lessons including the women, whether working or housewives. There is no male or female in cycling as we both share the same passion! Meera went on to say that in 2016, she completed the tour of Aravallis riding 350 km in 3 dàys, and the route involved a lot of intense climbs.

Apart from her cycling heroics, Dr Meera also spends her time in training the younger kids to take up and enjoying outdoor sports activities. She had organized an educational trip “Tour de Teens”, for the children to Kerala. The tour was to create awareness among the students to give up junk food and get away from electronic gadgets like mobile phones which the children are more addicted to. All the six children enjoyed the Kerala tour on the bicycles, and they also enjoyed the Kathakali dance performance.

Dr Meera says that cycling gave her a unique identity, and the word Pedal Mummy for her time spent on the saddle!! She says cycling is a life-changer. I want to encourage women to take up cycling as most of them go through a lot of guilt if they even embark on taking up a hobby. I want to tell them to buy a bicycle or even rent one out and start pedalling around.”

Dr Meera is the inspiration for many women. She is an accomplished cyclist as well as triathlete over the years. Her commitment, dedication, and ability to go after her goals are well praised. She has set an example for women and displayed how one can balance your work, manage your family, and pursue your passion and interest in cycling and endurance events. Through her website “pedalmummy.com”, she has been supporting a number of women to pursue their interest. With her deep knowledge of cycling, she has been instrumental in supporting many people to take up cycling to stay healthy and fit.

Sharing her experience on Tandem Cycle ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Dr Meera said, “Tandem cycling is similar like a marriage, you need to adjust with your partner. On October 10, 2020, we started our first Tandem ride from Kanyakumari to Kashmir (K2K). Robert Kingsly from Chennai and myself, we covered a distance of 3849 km in 18 days. We received huge support from the people, including army personnel. On October 28, we reached Srinagar after crossing 13 states. K2K ride was very important for us and we were the first team to complete K2K”.

It’s heartening to know that, Dr Meera was riding alongside Mangalore’s first Super Randonneure Chandramouli during his efforts of 600km BRM from Delhi to Jaipur.

Though the talk was originally planned for an hour, with the interesting insights put forward by Dr Meera, her heroics, her pain points, her thought process, her balancing act etc and the Q&A sessions at the end made the event to get extended by another hour.

The organizing secretary of team WERC, Harnish co-ordinated the event and the president of WERC Sarvesh Samaga delivered the vote of thanks. Team WERC extends all the warm wishes to Dr Meera for her wonderful sharing of experiences and all the members of the cycling community for having joined the WERC Bike Talk.