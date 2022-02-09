Lin-Manuel Miranda just an Oscar short of entertainment Grand Slam



Los Angeles: Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for his Broadway musicals ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Hamilton’, is one step closer to the entertainment world’s Grand Slam — EGOT — after earning an Oscar nomination in the best original song category for ‘Dos Oruguitas’ in Disney’s ‘Encanto’.

Miranda, reports ‘Variety’, already has an Emmy (E), Tony (T) and Grammy (G). What he needs now is an Oscar to join the elite group of artistes who have achieved the status, including John Legend, Marvin Hamlisch and Robert Lopez.

Composer Alan Menken was the most recent artiste to attain EGOT status in 2020, when he won an Emmy for outstanding original song in a children’s, young adult or animated programme for ‘Waiting in the Wings’ from another Disney film — ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’.

Miranda also has the rare distinction of winning a Pulitzer Prize for ‘Hamilton’. At present, according to ‘Variety’, only two other people in the world who hold that honour Hamlisch (‘The Way We Were’ and ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’) and Richard Rodgers (of Rodgers and Hammerstein fame).

Hamlisch is the only music composer to belong to the P(Pulitzer)EGOT super-elite. The number will go up to two if Miranda gets the golden statuette — the ultimate possession of any performer.