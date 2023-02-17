Lingayat community objects to comments on Cong MLA by K’taka Speaker, seeks resignation

Bengaluru: The comments made by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri on Congress Working President, MLA Eshwar Khandre have stirred a controversy with the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community entering the scene and condemning them.

Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha in its statement on Friday said, “It is unfortunate that being a Speaker of the House, Kageri had behaved like a spokesperson of a party in the House. The Mahasabha demands immediate resignation from the Speaker Kageri for his remarks which do not suit the dignity of his position.”

“His lighter statements towards Congress MLA Eshwar Khandre are not correct. Such an attack with a premeditated mindset can’t be tolerated. When the elections are nearing, the attack on the senior leader can’t be tolerated, stated President Shamanuru Shivashankarappa,” the President of the Mahasabha.

“If Speaker Kageri respects the constitution, he should immediately submit his resignation. Otherwise, it is presumed that he is the one who sticks to power no matter what. He should mend his ways, otherwise, Mahasabha will organise protests across the state,” said Shamanuru.

The comments were made when Eshwar Khandre was leading the attack on the ‘finish him off’ statement against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah by BJP Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan in the state legislature on Thursday.

Addressing MLA Eshwar Khandre, the Speaker stated, “You have to sit. I have not stood up so far. If you are asked to sit, you should sit. Mr. Eshwar Khandre, you are acting too much. Your behaviour will not bring respect to this House. You are the Working President. Watch your words. What jokes are you trying to crack in the Assembly? Who elected you? We will tell the people who elected you that, if you are elected again it is going to be a disrespect for the system. Sit down Mr. Khandre. Is this the respect you give for seniors? Is this the way to behave in this House?”

