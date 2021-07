Spread the love



















Lingayat MLAs ready to join Congress, claims Shivakumar



Kalaburgi, (Karnataka): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar claimed that several legislators belonging to the Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress party.

Talking to reporters, Shvakumar explained that the talks are being held with them by senior Congress leaders of the region Eshwar Khandre and M.B. Patil, he stated. Most Lingayat leaders from the region belong to the BJP and he indirectly hinted that MLAs from BJP are ready to join his party.

Shivakumar’s statements assume significance in the light of the latest developments in the BJP as speculations abound on chief minister B.S. Yediurappa’s continuation in office.

BJP in Karnataka thinks that it has complete hold on the Lingayat community. But, Congress party does have tall leaders from the community who can win the confidence of the community towards Congress party, Shivakumar underlined.

