Lingayat mutt sex scam: K’taka govt appoints administrator for Murugha mutt

In a major development, the Karnataka government on Tuesday finally appointed an administrator for the Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt of Chitradurga in the place of rape accused seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.



Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka government on Tuesday finally appointed an administrator for the Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt of Chitradurga in the place of rape accused seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Deputy Secretary, Revenue, T.C. Kantharaj, in his order, stated that retired IAS officer P.S. Vastrad has been appointed as the administrator of the mutt.

The order stated that the report by the District Commissioner of Chitradurga stated that there are two cases under the Pocso and SC/ST Atrocity acts against the accused Murugha seer. The case is under investigation by the court and the accused seer is under judicial custody.

The government has sought the opinion of the Advocate General in this regard. The AG has opined that in the view of protecting the property of the trust and since the trustee is under judicial custody, an administrator could be appointed.

After this, the government had asked for the ground report by the Deputy Commissioner, Chitradurga and the report stated that since the accused seer is in jail, the management of total immovable properties and finance management of mutt has become difficult.

This is a public trust and there is a chance of happenings going against the public interest in case of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds. Trust affairs and management of education institutions will be affected, the report stated.

The accused seer is lifetime head pontiff of the mutt and lifetime president of education institutions and legal action in this regard is required, the report by the Deputy Commissioner stated.

Considering the opinion of the Advocate General and the Deputy Commissioner’s report, the decision has been taken for the appointment of retired IAS officer P.S. Vastrad as the administrator, the order stated.

Meanwhile in-charge of Murugha mutt Basavaprabhu Swamiji has stated that they will request the government to take back the decision to appoint an administrator. He claimed that lakhs of devotees are pained by the decision.

“We had requested CM Bommai not to appoint an administrator. Legal options will be initiated to oppose the decision. There is a conspiracy against Murugha seer. Everything is going smoothly in the mutt,” he maintained.