Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: No interference in probe, says K’taka Home Min



Shivamogga: The ruling BJP will not interfere in the investigation of rape case involving prominent Lingayat seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday.

“Police are acting as per the requirements of law. They are carrying out the court’s directions. The case involving Murugha seer is sub judice. Will not talk much about it,” he stated.

Additional security has been provided to the Murugha mutt of Chitradurga, he said, adding that seven platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deputed on the premises, he said.

The ruling BJP was alleged of exerting pressure on the system, including the police, not to initiate action against the accused in rape of minors. Action was initiated only on the sixth day after the filing of an FIR.

Maintaining that it is the investigators’ prerogative to arrest or not to arrest the accused in the POCSO case, the police neither issued a notice nor bothered to question the seer.

Spot mahajar was conducted by the police in the mutt with the minor girls belonging to the oppressed class at a time when the accused seer was present in the mutt. After the arrest, without the court’s permission, the accused seer was shifted to a hospital and all preparations were made to admit him to a Bengaluru hospital.

Noting the developments, the court rapped and questioned the prosecution on Friday and gave directions towards not giving any preferential treatment to accused seer before handing him over to the police custody.

Like this: Like Loading...