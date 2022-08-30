Lingayat seer case: Victims produced before court to record statements



Chitradurga: Karnataka Police on Tuesday produced two minor victims before the Chitradurga District and Session’s court to record their statements in connection with the sexual assault case against prominent Lingayat seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

The girls will record their statements under CrPC Section 164 before the judge in confidential proceedings.

If they stick to their earlier allegations against the accused seer, the police department will initiate the arrest proceedings, according to sources.

The sourves also explained that the seer will be subjected to the medical test.

Meanwhile, a group of 20 religious seers held a press conference in the premises of the Murugha mutt in Chitradurga, claiming that the accused is innocent and he is being framed.

Basavakumara Swamiji, Madara Channaiah Sree, Shanthaveera Sri, Immadi Siddarameshwara Sri extendED their support to him.

“Murugha seer brought about a revolution in the society in terms of breaking the shackles of caste. The charges are being made by vested interests who are not tolerant of his progress,” Madara Channaiah Sree stated.

“It is a conspiracy. The true facts will come out in the investigation. “Since, the case is in the court, we don’t want to talk any further,” Immadi Siddarameshwara Sri said, adding that the “decision to nominate his predecessor and administrator is the prerogative of Swamiji”.

