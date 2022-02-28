Lingayat seer joins Mekedatu Padayatra; K’taka CM says Cong aiming at political gains



Ramnagar, (Karnataka): Prominent Lingayat seer Murugharajendra Swamiji on Monday extended his support and joined the Mekedatu padayatra organised by the Karnataka Congress demanding speedy implementation of the project for providing drinking water facility to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Welcoming him, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the movement for Mekedatu has got strengthened with the support and participation of Murugharajendra seer. “Murugharajendra seer has come down to the road to take part in a protest march with us. I extend my hearty welcome,” he said. The seer hailed Shivakumar for taking up the endeavour.

As the padayatra entered its second day on Monday, the leaders started a protest march from Banandur village in Ramnagar district of Karnataka, which is known as the birth place of Late Vokkaliga seer Balagangadharnath Swamiji. The Congress leaders were received with floral tributes by the people as they entered villages.

The protest march would reach Basavanagudi National College Grounds in Bengaluru on March 3 where a massive convention would be organised. The padayatra has been reduced to three days from the proposed five days in view of the budget session, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that Congress has taken out Mekedatu Padayatra for political gains.

Replying to a question from mediapersons in Hubballi he said, there is no need to give any importance to it.

CM Bommai further stated that though the party leaders are aware of the reality about the project, they are out on a padayatra for political gains. Congress leaders had failed to prepare even the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project when they were in power. People are asking as to what was the contribution of Congress leaders for the Mekedatu project, Bommai said.

The state government would take necessary decisions to enable the people of the state to get the benefit of Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri projects. There should be no politics over this, Bommai said.

He further stated that lessons on brave women of the state like Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Rani Abbakka would be included in the syllabus to enable the coming generations to know about their valor.

“Initiatives would be taken for comprehensive development of Belavadi. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of Keladi Chennamma’s Coronation. Women’s contribution for Karnataka’s glory is immense. The younger generation should know about it. We should make the coming generations learn about brave women of our State like Kitturu Chennamma. Mega events would be organised in Belavadi next year as part of the celebrations,” Bommai said.