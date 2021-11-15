Spread the love



















Linking of Rivers: DPR only after deciding water share of the states; Shah instructs after agreeing to Bommai’s appeal

Bengaluru: Convinced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s strong and effective appeal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Union Water Resources Ministry to decide on the allocation of water share of the respective basin states before preparing the Detailed Project Report(DPR) for Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Palar river linking project.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on his return from Tirupati after attending the Southern Zonal Council meeting held on Nov 14 in the temple town Bommai said, “many issues related to southern states were resolved at the meeting. Union Home Minister who chaired the meeting issued instructions to the Union Water Resources ministry on issued instructions, especially on projects related to river linking projects. Shah instructed the Water Resources ministry officials to consider Karnataka’s forceful stand to decide on the share of waters of the states before proceeding to prepare the DPR.”

The Chief Minister also stated that he had strongly urged the union government to take appropriate measures to issue the gazette notification on the Krishna Water Tribunal-2 award. “I made a strong presentation on the irrigation projects of the state at the meet.”

The meeting also discussed providing necessary land for the Metro Rail project in Bengaluru. The Union Home Minister asked the states to initiate measures to avoid the use of antibiotics in fishing, quick disposal of POCSO cases, filing of charge sheet in the given time frame, Bommai said.

The Mekedatu project too was raised, but it could not be taken up for discussion as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister did not attend the meeting. Union Water Resources minister would be urged to remove the obstacles to the implementation of the Mekedatu project. “The issue was discussed with Legal experts during my recent visit to Delhi,” Bommai said.

Referring to the water dispute with Tamil Nadu, Bommai further said, “the dispute has been lingering from the pre-independence time. Tamil Nadu has been indulging in politics over river water sharing. The neighbouring state has been raising objections even after Cauvery Tribunal pronounced its award. We too have submitted our objections against Tamil Nadu’s stand. These issues should be resolved judicially.”

Replying to a question on the progress of the Peripheral Ring Road project the Chief Minister said that two meetings had been held in this regard. A few changes had been made to the proposed project. It would be finalised soon.

Like this: Like Loading...