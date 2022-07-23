Lip Lock Challenge: Three More Students Taken into Custody

Mangaluru: The CCB police have taken three more students into custody on July 23 in connection with hosting a kissing challenge at a private residence in Mangaluru.

A video of minor students from a reputed college kissing in an apartment in the presence of other students had gone viral on social media, stirring a controversy.

Eight students – including the one who had captured the video and posted it on social media – were booked in this regard. The student who had posted the video was detained by the police. Later four more were detained for questioning. The students were produced before the juvenile court and released into the custody of their parents. Today, they were produced before the court again.

On July 23, three more students were detained. They will be produced before the court. The court has directed to hand over the minors to the observation centre for further investigation.

The police have registered three POCSO cases and taken eight students into custody.

The case has been transferred to the CCB from the Women’s police station, and the police are investigating the case from various angles.