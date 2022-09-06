Liquor policy row gets murkier after BJP releases ‘sting video’



New Delhi: The row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy has got murkier with BJP releasing a “sting video” while alleging that the AAP government is hand in glove in the corruption.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while playing the purported video alleged that “Kulvinder Marwah, the father of accused number 13 Sunny Marwah, admits that the money is being given to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia”.

“Why the commission to the dealers were increased from 2 per cent to 12 per cent, and why without cabinet approval Rs 144 crore were waived off without cabinet approval,” Patra asked.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that “Kulvinder Marwah is heard saying that a commission of was fixed for liquor suppliers to be eligible for L-1 vendor category”.

“Sunny Marwah is currently associated with six companies as director,” Patra said.

Reacting on the “sting video”, Sisodia said, “The BJP has been shouting for a long time that there has been a scam. The CBI searched and took out the transaction between the two companies. After they didn’t find anything in my locker, they made a video by sitting in a car on the road. What type of sting operation is this, I too have such videos.”

Sisodia claimed that a Deputy Legal advisor of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) committed suicide two days ago because “he was pressurised to frame him in a false case”.

“A CBI officer committed suicide two days earlier. It has come to know that the officer – Jitendra Kumar – was the Deputy Legal Advisor in the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI. He was looking after the legality of the fake FIR against me. He was being pressurised to approve the arrest by making a case against me in an illegal way,” he said during the press conference.

“He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt,” Sisodia alleged.

The CBI in August had raided Sisodia’s residence after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The Deputy Chief Minister also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only “thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs”.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister three questions: Why is there so much pressure being put on the officers that they are forced to commit suicide? Whether the Centre’s job is to run Operation Lotus only?… How many sacrifices will it take to crush the elected governments?,” Sisodia said.

“It is very regrettable, my condolences to his family. I want to tell the Prime Minister that trap me. If you want to arrest, tell me where to come, I will come, but do not put any more pressure on such officers, it is ruining their life. When would you think of starting a school?,” he asked.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) came down heavily on Sisodia for levelling the allegations.

The probe agency said that this is nothing but a mischievous attempt by Sisodia.

