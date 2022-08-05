Liquor Shops to Open till 6 pm & Other Businesses till 9pm from 5 Aug

Liquor Shops to Open till 6 pm & Other Businesses till 9pm from 5 August till 8 August. While Liquor shops will close from 6 pm to 6 am, other businesses will close from 9 am-6am, as per DC relaxed restriction order. Pubs, Cinema theatres, Malls will be closed at 6pm

Mangaluru: As per DK Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra starting 5 August, liquor shops will be open on 5 August but need to close at 6m, until 8 August, whereas other business establishments can remain open till 9pm starting 5 August. Therefore the new restricted timings from 5 August to 8 August-liquor shops close at 6 pm-6 am, and other shops from 9pm -6 am. Malls, cinema theatres, Pubs, bars , lounges will close at 6 pm.

Earlier, the DC had ordered that all business establishments except essential services should shut down by 6 pm-6 am as a precaution measure on untoward incidents, following the triple murders in the district. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue as usual till further order.

