Lisa Kudrow: Been great playing a dumb person in ‘Friends’



Mumbai: Actress Lisa Kudrow, who gained global fame playing Phoebe Buffay in the popular sitcom Friends, says it has been great playing a dumb person because people talk much more freely when they assume you don’t understand them.

“It’s been great playing a dumb person because people talk much more freely when they assume you don’t understand them. It’s like driving kids to school – hey think you’re just the back of a head so they say everything, not knowing that you’re listening to every word,” Lisa said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It’s the same when people think you’re dumb. I’ve learned a lot,” added Lisa, now 57 and mother of a 22-year-old son, Julian, whom she has with husband Michel Stern.

She admits she has still not seen some of the episodes.

“There are some episodes I’ve never seen. And I’m not the only one in the cast for which this is true. Especially later on in the show when we all got really busy. I know it sounds crazy, but one day I can’t wait to watch ‘Friends’,” she said.

Lisa and her castmates of the show — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, and Courteney Cox — were due to film together again for a reunion special earlier this year. The special had to be moved to 2021 owing to the Covid pandemic.

On the special being made now, after over 16 years since the final season of the show ended, Lisa said: “Because it’s time. It’s been time for a long while. Figuring out how we’d do it and what that would be took a lot of thinking but it’s definitely going to happen.”