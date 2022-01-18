List of the 5 Best Arabic Real Money Slots Casinos

The best Arabic real money slots casinos are located in the Middle East, but their offerings are available to players from around the world through online casinos.

To make sure you get the list of the best Arabic real money slots casinos, take some time to do your research before picking an online casino to sign up with. Make sure you know how long the casino has been in business and if they’re regulated by reputable organizations such as eCOGRA or the Curacao Gaming Authority. Once you find a trustworthy Arabic real money slots casino, go ahead and give them your business.

1) 1XBET

If you want to try your luck at a casino in Arabic, 1XBET is a good place to start. It offers both live dealer games and slots (with or without real money) featuring several different themes, including classic favourites like Cleopatra and Power Rangers. The site was launched in 2012, meaning it has been around for a while, but it hasn’t lost any steam: It has won more than 10 awards from online gaming sites since its inception. More importantly, it gets an A+ rating on PlayerAuctions due to its excellent customer service and fair policies regarding withdrawals.

2) betObet

betObet is our number one pick for those looking to play real money slots in an Arabic setting. Of course, it’s also a great option for anyone who wants to gamble online. The casino has a little bit of everything and there are plenty of games to choose from. Additionally, betObet uses Microgaming software so you can expect to have access to some really interesting video slots that aren’t available at many other sites. The best part about betObet is that it’s very fast and easy to use; you don’t need any special software or downloads, making it ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to mess around with technical matters before they start playing their favorite game (or maybe win big!). Check out betObet today!

3) 10BET CASINO

10BET is a new addition to our list of best casinos with real money slots. Although they have been around for some time, they are just getting started in Europe and Asia. From all that we’ve seen, though, it’s clear that 10BET has what it takes to become one of top casinos on our list. They offer top-quality game selection and software from Microgaming (one of our favourites) as well as Playtech (another great provider). 10BET is also still growing and promises to continue adding more games over time. Sign up today at 10BET and get a 200% welcome bonus up to €200 + 40 free spins!

4) betway

An English-friendly site, betway features great selection and a variety of bonuses and promos. If you’re looking for a casino to play for money, betway is an ideal choice; not only does it feature slots from top software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and NextGen Gaming (as well as video poker games from IGT), but it also boasts one of the best online sportsbooks on our list. Overall, betway users get some fantastic options: plentiful bonuses and promos, an excellent selection of slots that are available in both free play mode or real money mode with or without bonus cash—and there’s even roulette to enjoy if you want something different.

5) SPIN CASINO

The casino platform supports mobile versions for all types of smart phones. Not only does it have plenty of slots, but also games like baccarat, roulette and blackjack. It’s licensed in Curacao and has been online since 2012. The company has a no-deposit bonus up to $100 for new players and there are promos for regular players too. There’s also a generous loyalty scheme. Payouts are processed within 72 hours. The minimum bet is set at one cent per line (0.01) but you can go lower or higher than that if you wish; set your stakes accordingly. And lastly, don’t forget their customer support is available 24/7 by phone or email should you need assistance or help with anything!

Conclusion

It’s important to note that gambling at an online casino is not exactly a common hobby in Arab countries. However, there are many available options for those who do choose to gamble. If you’re in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, or Lebanon and looking for a safe place to play some slots or blackjack, here are five top-rated online casinos that offer real money games in Arabic. Have fun!