Liston D’Souza Elected Vice President of the Konkani Natak Sabha

Mangaluru: Liston D’Souza has been Elected as vice president of the Konkani Natak Sabha (KNS) for the term of 2020-2022. The meeting of the newly-elected managing committee of KNS was held at the Don Bosco Hall, here on Monday, December 14 to elect the new office bearers.

Liston D’Souza from Bajal was elected as the vice president.

Floyd D’Mello from Cascia was unanimously Elected as general secretary.

Praveen Rodrigues from Gurpur, Kaikamba was chosen as joint secretary, while Jerald Concessao from Derebail was re-elected as treasurer.

Konkani Natak Sabha President Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza conducted the elections. The charge was taken over by the newly elected office bearers subsequently.