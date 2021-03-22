Spread the love



















LITTLE GOAN STAR VALANKA

Goa is coming up with talented youngsters in all spheres nowadays. The youth are breaking the ceilings to showcase their flair. But passion, hard work and zeal is the only way forward.

We have an upcoming, passionate little star based in Kuwait — Valanka Fernandes, aspiring to be a ‘Tiatrist’ of the highest standards. Lorna and Olga Vaz are her idols, while she rates Maestro Shahu Almeida as her favourite musician.

The only child of Betty & Victor Fernandes hailing from Afament, Shiroda, Valanka is someone who dons many hats.

Since her days as a kindergarten student at Bhavans Jack and Jill, Valanka has been active in competitions like fancy dress, poem recitations, talk shows, etc.

She has always won prizes in the top-three positions at most activities that she has taken part in.

ACADEMIC BACKGROUND

Within a short span of time, Valanka learnt Indian classical dance and until now continues to learn from different dance academies.

A student at Delhi Public School (DPS), Valanka is a regular in activities such as sports, dance, singing, etc. The little girl also has a penchant for art and drawing, which she acquired under a professional tutor.

Valanka also has a blue belt in karate.

“Am just very happy to learn more and more and demonstrate my God-given talent,” says Valanka.

The energetic schoolgirl is equally focused on her studies achieving percentages above 90% in her academics.

Valanka learnt the keyboard from 2014 until 2019. Then, she changed her mind to learn drums and is now attending drums classes.

She has performed on the keyboard at various musical shows organized for the public.

The multi-talented girl is an active member of Angel’s Choir at the Ahmadi parish. She is also a member of the Kids for Christ community, Ahmadi parish unit, which has a number of kids’ activities. She has been chosen to lead the Kids for Christ dancing and singing groups, respectively.

PERFORMANCES

Valanka first got her opportunity in Konkani shows when Mrs Norma, one of the parishioners, recommended her to Goan director Dominic Fernandes for a song that he directed in a Mangalorean show.

The show, called ‘Konkani Divas’, was celebrated at Carmel school auditorium, Kuwait. It was a day-long program that had competitions, comedy, dance, and singing with nearly 1,000 people watching.

Again, it was Shri Dominic who cast Valanka on a big stage in (KKM) Kuwait Konknni Mogi’s ‘Unique Musical Show’ in November 2019 featured stars from Goa & London. Valanka sang a solo in the show and also featured in a kid’s trio alongside Aaron D’Souza and Valentino Pinto. Both songs were well applauded and encored.

“I will always remember my first musicians who helped on stage, especially keyboardist Shawn Rodrigues who trained me up with beautiful music and other stalwarts like drummer Tony, Sir Faustino, Dennis Gonsalves, Bongo player Menino and Goa’s popular saxophonist Roy Menezes,” recalls Valanka.

Valanka was cast yet again in KKM’s Live Facebook Musical Show in February 2021.

WATCH OUT FOR THE LITTLE STAR

The little star is now chosen to shine in a Live Stream Show by Navelim stars in Kuwait, who are presenting ‘GOENCHE ONLINE SUPERSTAR’ on 16th April 2021. The show will have a variety of songs and comedy.

“I am very excited about this show, and I hope I have more and more opportunities to perform in Konkani and show my talent to my loving Goans,” concludes Valanka.

