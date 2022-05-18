Little overnight rainfall brings relief to Delhi NCR, temp set to rise again



New Delhi: After waking up to a cloudy, pleasant morning, Delhi NCR had mostly clear skies and maximum temperature hovered around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Aya Nagar station in south Delhi recorded 5.1 mm rainfall overnight but nothing afterwards through the day while Palam airport observatory recorded very less rainfall termed as trace in the early hours but nothing later.

However, after this slight respite from the scorching heat earlier in the week, the temperature is set to rise again from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After March and April, the month of May too has witnessed dry conditions with total rainfall recorded at Safdarjung being 1.7 mm against the normal of 38.4 mm, a whopping minus 96 per cent departure, IMD data showed. In absence of stronger Western Disturbances, not just Delhi NCR but almost the entire northwest Indian plains have witnessed unprecedented heat wave spells since the end February.

On Wednesday, at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, maximum temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius.

Other stations in Delhi recorded temperatures in the range 39.3 degrees Celsius at Mayur Vihar to 42.2 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur while Gurgaon recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted a mainly clear sky with maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 42 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.