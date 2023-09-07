Live-in partner murder: K’taka woman stabbed lover in chest

Bengaluru: The woman, who stabbed her live-in partner in the chest and killed him, has stated to police that his suspicion of her character led her to take the extreme step.

The incident occurred in Hulimavu police station limits on September 5. The accused woman was identified as Renuka, 24, from Karnataka’s Belagavi and the deceased as Javed, 29, from Kannur in Kerala.

The police also revealed that Renuka after taking him to the hospital returned to the apartment and was planning to flee. The security at the apartment had locked the door from outside and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused woman.

According to police, the woman was a college dropout and a mother of a six-year-old girl. She didn’t have a job and went to pubs with single men and gave them company. She wanted a luxurious life.

Javed, who repaired cell phones at Madiwala, came in contact with the accused woman. They lived together for three years and recently moved to an apartment in Akshaya Nagar. Both quarrelled often and on Tuesday, had a big fight over some issue. In a fit of rage, Renuka stabbed Javed in the chest with a knife.

Later, she took him to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The apartment owner, Ganesh filed a complaint in this regard.

The police have registered the case and taken Renuka into custody. Further investigation is on.

