Live & Let Live! Citizen Forum holds Protest Meet against Anti-Conversion Bill in City

Live & Let Live! Citizen Forum for Mangalore Development (CFMD) holds Protest Meet against Anti-Conversion Bill in City, in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office

Mangaluru: A large number of people gathered at the gate of Deputy Commissioner’s Office during the PROTEST MEET organized by Citizen Forum for Mangalore Development against the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion Bill. The Bill was introduced in the state Legislative Assembly recently during the ongoing Winter Session in Belagavi. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the Bill while Congress leaders objected to the manner in which it was introduced.

The draft Bill prohibits conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage. “No person shall convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions,” it says. It, however, provides an exemption in the case of a person who “reconverts to his immediate previous religion” as “the same shall not be deemed to be a conversion under this Act”.

After the Bill was passed, Bengaluru Archbishop Peter Machado had said, “Karnataka is a progressive state in the country and has to give out a message to others that it is open to privacy, dignity and human rights. Now that the contents of the Bill have been read by all, it has been found that it is not only affecting the Christians. It is affecting the larger society. It is a question of privacy, the question of marriage, the question of women, Dalits and Muslims. Any help or concession provided by any of our Christian institutions working in the fields of education, health, senior citizen care and orphanages, to any member not from the Christian community, can be construed as an inducement for conversion as per the Bill.”

Addressing the gathering here at the Protest Meet, Jesuit priest , the Internationally renowned human rights and peace activist Fr Cedric Prakash SJ from Ahmedabad ( who has his roots in Mangaluru )addressed the large gathering with a fiery speech in English. He referred to the anti Conversion law of Gujarat of 2003 which was challenged in the Gujarat High Court and that the Gujarat Government was never able to respond to its constitutional validity. Fr Prakash emphatically stated that “We are all citizens of India and that the Constitution is our sacred book and the values enshrined in it belong to us all!”

He spoke about Articles 25 and 19 of the Constitution which gives every single citizen the right to preach, practice and propagate one’s religion and of freedom of speech and expression . “The issue is NOT about whether one has the right to ‘convert’ another”, he said, “ but if as a free citizen of India I have a right to change my religion , to accept another or to stop believing in any God entirely . No Government or any authority can legally or constitutionally stop anyone from doing so.This is a matter of one’s conscience and personal choice “

“The Karnataka anti – Conversion bill is not only anti- Constitutional but it is also anti-people. It is a clear attempt by the Government to defocus from the real issues that confront the people of India and to polarize sections of the majority community against the minorities..It must be withdrawn immediately and unconditionally” added Fr Cedric. He further said, “It is not only a Christian or a Muslim or a minority issue but an issue which negates the freedom and rights guaranteed in the Constitution and which will have a very detrimental effect on the secular fabric of the country and the future of our children . There is the fact however that both Muslims and Christians are being attacked and denigrated with frightening regularity in Karnataka and in several other BJP ruled states in the country .Everyone is aware of the attacks on Christians during this Christmas week!”

Finally, whilst congratulating all those assembled for taking a stand he lamented the fact that Mangalore’s civil society had not come out in large numbers to protest against the draconian bill. He had special words for the Christian community – saying that if we truly believe in Jesus – we would be faithful to the words of Jesus “ fear no one” – and would stop being afraid if a fascist regime would deny us or take away our privileges , possessions, property and power. We must unite now with all women and men of goodwill for truth and justice before it’s too late!

Social activist Ramesh who was part of the Protest Meet speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “It is an absolutely unconstitutional Bill, it is against the fundamental rights of freedom and liberty. The Bill is not only against Christians and other religious minorities, it is against each and every one of us.” Ms Vidya Dinker -the coordinator of CFMD, along with other Forum members namely-Vinod Mascarenhas, and Ms Janice Philips, both were the initiators of the Protest Meet. Vinod Mascarenhas compered the meet. Other social activists, namely Mohammed Kunhi; Senior Dalit activist Devdas; Rev Hubert Wtson; Yadava Shetty, Pattabhirama Somayaji; Sr Dulcine, P V Mohan, Ronald Castelino, Sunil Kumar Bajal, among others also spoke and condemned the Anti-Conversion Bill. Ms Parintha Shetty read out a poem she wrote on this issue, which received a loud applause.

A memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Bommai was handed over to Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa in the absence of Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra who was away on a different assignment. Following is the contents of the Memorandum :

To, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru

Through, The Deputy Commissioner Dakshina Kannada District Mangaluru

Sub.: Seeking action from the Government to uphold the Constitution and to ensure the maintenance of communal harmony in the light of the following developments.

1. There has been a spurt in communal hate crimes and communal mob violence in Karnataka. The same organizations – RSS, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Sriram Sene, etc. – are primarily behind these violent crimes. Despite this no concerted action against these organisations, who instead enjoy political patronage of the BJP. This goes against the very duty of the State Government and the law enforcement machinery.

2. Karnataka minister Ashwathnarayan CN, on 15 December, claimed that there had been no attacks on Christians in the state despite the BJP governing state having seen several attacks by Hindutva outfits on Christians in the last 11 months. A report by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties listed 39 incidents of violence against Christians in Karnataka between January and November.

3. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion punishes someone who converts or attempts to convert by force, coercion, fraudulent means or promise of marriage. In the new Bill, the burden of proof that the conversion is “valid and lawful” has been put on the ‘convertor’, and allows the family of an individual to report the conversion as unlawful. This takes away from the person’s right to choose whether they want to convert to another religion. In brief, the new proposed law can simply end up painting any inter-faith marriage, where there is a subsequent conversion, as a criminal act. According to law experts and rights groups, the new Bill gives the government an increased say in an individual’s personal life — the District Magistrate and the police will get to decide whether a particular person’s choice to convert is ‘valid’ or not.

4. Over the last month, we have seen a heightened increase in the attacks on churches and prayer halls by right wing organizations, and the failure of the State to prevent or respond to the same. As recently as 23rd December, a celebration of Christmas at a school at Pandavpura was stopped by members of a right wing organization who barged in and criminally intimidated the nuns. Despite the gravity of the incident, no FIR has been registered in this regard. This is one in a series of attacks against Christians, Churches and prayer halls.

5. On 25 December, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya made a highly provocative statement in support of the ‘ghar wapsi’ project of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that the Hindus must reconvert all those who have left the Hindu religion, if they want to remain politically dominant in India. Following a public outrage, he withdrew the statement. But the task of provoking a section of the majority had already been done. The ‘ghar wapsi’ rhetoric insinuates, without basis, that Muslims and Christians have forcibly converted Hindus and that they will continue to do so unless Hindus ensure a reverse traffic. This has led to increased polarization between communities by creating insecurity among a section of Hindus, and by spreading hatred against Muslims and Christians. Surya’s speech was highly provocative and communal in nature. It qualifies as hate speech.

We seek that you take cognizance of the disastrous effects of these developments for peace, harmony, and prosperity of Karnataka. We demand that the Freedom of Religion Bill be withdrawn, Tejasvi Surya be prosecuted, and all those responsible for the attacks on minorities be punished. The annexure contains a list of provisions under the Constitution of India which will aid you in this. We reiterate that it is the duty of the State to ensure the protection of Constitutional values including secularism. It is necessary that the Government take all steps as mandated by the Supreme Court in Tahseen S Poonawalla v Union of India [AIR 2018 SC 3354], further detailed in the enclosure to ensure its compliance with its Constitutional duty.

On the birth anniversary of Kuvempu, we seek that you uphold the plural, inclusive and democratic Karnataka that our ‘rashtrakavi’ believed in. That is possible only if the Government takes appropriate steps to ensure that the fundamental principles of our Constitution of secularism and equality is upheld.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely,

Ms Vidya Dinker; Vinod Mascarenhas; Shabeer Ahmed, Ms Janice Philiphs; Ronald Castelino; Ivan Monteiro; Mohammed Kunhi; Raghu K ; and Yadava Shetty