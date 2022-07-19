‘Live & Let Live-Just Say NO to DRUGS” ! A Awareness Talk by Dr Ruksana Hassan & ACP

‘Live & Let Live-Just Say NO to DRUGS” ! A Awareness Talk by Ms Geetha Kulkarni ACP (Traffic), Mangaluru & Dr Ruksana Hassan, a Psychologist and Social Activist



Mangaluru: It’s sad to note that Mangaluru is becoming a haven of drugs/ganja, and even though a bunch of drug/ganja peddlers have been caught and punished, the trade still continues on a BIG scale, where more of these drug peddlers’ clients are youth and college students. Recently a bunch of students from reputed institutions were caught by police, and it looks like there is no end to this, where consumption of drugs/ganja is on the rise.

Got Weed! Yes, Mangaluru and DK have been making headlines lately with news of drug trafficking and also teens/young adults/women getting addicted to alcohol and substance abuse, and some resulting in committing suicides due to depression or deaths due to overdose. It is learnt that teenagers, women are getting hooked to alcohol and substance abuse in Mangaluru and Manipal/Udupi-the education hubs of Dakshina Kannada/Udupi, and doctors attribute it to the easy availability of dope, peer pressure, or depression.

It is learnt that the city has recorded a marked increase in incidents of ganja peddling, bringing to fore a disturbing trend that indicates a spike in the youth falling prey to the drug. Police say every time they crackdown on ganja peddlers, new gangs surface which smuggle the contraband primarily from neighbouring states, especially Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, etc. The data suggested that abuse of ganja has been on the rise in the city particularly among the youths. Ganja peddlers target college students as buyers as well as their agents also.

While most of the peddlers are habitual offenders with criminal records, some of them are first-time offenders who were drawn into the illegal trade as customers. “First they approach the gangs to buy ganja for their own use. The gangs lure them with promises of good money and make them sell ganja gradually. This happens with college students who after a point of time start selling ganja to fellow students,” said a police officer. Although police have also tightened their vigil in the wake of detection of ganja cultivation in the city outskirts, many say that even some of the cops also play a vital role by associating with the peddlers.

And in order to bring awareness on Drugs/Ganja consumption and trade by youngsters, the Yenepoya institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management , Balmatta, Mangaluru ha\d taken the initiative to bring Awareness about use and abuse of drugs, with a theme of “LIVE AND LET LIVE-JUST SAY NO TO DRUGS”! The program began with a prayer by Abdul Azeez-I BCA student, followed by a welcome address by Ms Masooma- I BBA student. Vice principal Dr.S hareena P, addressing the students emphasized on the ill effects of drugs in today’s generation.

She said, “You students should concentrate on studies , and achieve your goals. Instead of achieving what you dreamt, you need to go beyond your limits to attain success. Remember that without education you cannot survive, you need to stand out to achieve your goals and also concentrate on your studies. Think about your future, and your parents, teachers and relatives. Be a good citizen and try hard to reach greater heights. Today’s resource person will enlighten you all with an important topic, therefore come forward and ask any of your doubts, and she will do the needful with her appropriate answers”

The introduction of the resource person Dr Ruksana Hassan ,who is an expert in this field, and has a wide experience of 28 years dealing with the students with various kinds of addiction and their rehabilitation, was done by Yazeed-II B Com (ACCA ) student.

Dr Hassan explained the use and abuse of drugs in one’s life, how it begins and where it will lead. At what age one gets into addiction and how it’s progressive with everyday’s use. She made it very clear that addiction is not a one day or one months habit but it’s a disease with limited treatment. This is the disease spreading like a wild fire especially among the young generation, she said.

ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni also gave major tips about the cyber help line and said that students can file a complaint with the police. The program was organized by Dr.Mohammed Zaheer-Associate professor, Dept of computer science along with Dr.Jeevan Raj from commerce department . Students from I year BCA attended this program. The students’ feedback was that such programs should be given very often in every college in the city of Mangaluru. The programme was eloquently compered by Ms Vamshika Shetty- II B Sc (Forensic) .