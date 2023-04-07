Live Way of the Cross held at Sacred Heart Church Surathkal

Mangaluru: on the occasion of Good Friday, a live Way of the Cross was held for the first time at the Surathkal Church premises on 7 April 2023 at 7:30 in the morning.

Good Friday is a part of the Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday and Maundy Thursday leading up to Easter Sunday. Christians meditate on the Passion of Jesus Christ on the day.

To facilitate the meditation the special way of the cross was conducted by Fr Austin Peter Peris, the Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Church Surathkal, Fr Richard DSouza, Assistant Parish Priest, Mrs Meena Pinto and Miss Anisha Fernandes at the church grounds and the intersections in the Surathkal city. The 14 stations of the cross were enacted by more than 55 Artists of the Church.

The lay faithful in large numbers took part in the devotion. The ICYM of the Church took the lead in organizing the way of the cross.

