Live Way of the Cross (Jezu Kalvari Vater) held at St Anthony’s Ashram-Jeppu



Mangaluru: A live Way of the Cross (Jezu Kalvari Vater) was held at St Anthony’s Ashram on Sunday, March 27th at 6.30 pm.

Every station of the Cross was acted out which was followed by reflection and suitable singing. This time the live stations of the Cross were performed with the aid of Sound and Light. The stations of the Cross were written and directed by Clarence Pinto, Padil.

The reflection and singing was led by Prem Lobo and his team. The Director of the Ashram Rev Fr Onil Dsouza felicitated them with a Shawl and welcomed all. Altogether fifty artists took part in presenting the live Way of the Cross.

This time a different kind of stage was set up, so everyone could watch the Way of the cross. Rev Fr Larry Pinto gave a vote of thanks and Rev Fr J.B. Crasta, Many Devotees, Priests, Nuns were present at this Spiritual program.