Lobbying begins for BJP’s next Karnataka chief but high command treading cautiously

Lobbying for the post of BJP’s Karnataka unit President has begun with various camps staking their claim but the party high command is treading cautiously following the drubbing in the recent Assembly elections.



Incumbent Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday took back his resignation. Earlier, he had claimed during a party workers meet at Ballary that he had already sent his resignation to the party high command, but after discussion for his replacement began, he claimed that he never spoke about quitting.

Meanwhile, the party, apart from the state unit chief, has to also appoint the Leader of the Opposition before the Assembly session begins in first week of July.

Former ministers R. Ashoka and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi from Vokkaliga community are staking claims for the state chief’s post.

Former minister V. Somanna from Lingayat community’s statement regarding the state President’s post had stirred a debate in the party. BJP MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatnal and B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa are also lobbying for the post.

Party sources said that the camps of Yediyurappa and his rival groups headed by BJP’s General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh are at war behind the scenes and are lobbying for candidates from their respective camps.

Sources said that the public statement by Somanna staking claim for the post of party President was to scuttle the chances of Vijayendra getting any top post. Somanna had stated that Yediyurappa had not called him even once after his defeat against CM Siddaramaiah.

Yediyurappa camp is pushing for the candidatures of Ashoka from Vokkaliga community, Suresh Kumar from Brahmin community and Vijayendra from Lingayat community.

Santosh camp is lobbying for the candidatures of Ravi and Ashwath Narayan from Vokkaliga community, Somanna and Yatnal from Lingayat community and Sunil Kumar from OBC group and former minister V. Sunil Kumar, a blue eyed boy of the Sangh Parivar.

Amid all these developments, former CM Basavaraj Bommai is working out strategies to get the post of Leader of the Opposition through his contacts in the party high command.

