Local elections pave way for modern Algeria: President



Algiers: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said the local elections will pave the way for a modern Algeria.

“The elections are the last stone in the building process of a modern state. For now, we will tackle economic challenges within democracy, freedom and with legitimate institutions chosen by the people,” he said on Saturday upon casting his vote in the capital Algiers, according to a brief statement to local media.

The local elections in Algeria began on Saturday as some 23 million Algerians are expected to elect their representatives in 1,541 municipal and 58 prefect assemblies for a five-year term, Xinhua news agency reported.

The elections are the last step in the process of renewing the state institutions since Abdelmadjid Tebboune came to power in late 2019 in place of late Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had been forced to step down following a popular movement calling for change.

The renewal process started with a popular referendum on a new constitution in November 2020, and parliamentary elections were held in June this year.

According to figures provided by the National Independent Authority for Elections, more than 15,000 candidates are running for the elections.