Local Man Accused in a Case Absconding for 14 Years Arrested in Kasargod

Mangaluru: As per police sources, An accused who has been absconding for the last 14 years in connection with a case lodged at the Mangaluru North police station was arrested by police.on 5 September 2023.

The accused is Rajesh,Pooajry, age 52, hailing from Subbayya Shetty Compound near New Chitra Talkies, Car Street, Mangaluru had a case registered against him, in Mangaluru North police station LPC No 28/17 -193/14 col 384, 506, 511, plus 34 IPC & LPC No 3/22 CC 174/16 Col 174 (A) .

He has been absconding by not attending court proceedings, and a long pending case was booked against him. On Tuesday, he was arrested from Kasaragod, and produced before a court that remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody.

