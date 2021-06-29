Spread the love



















Locals & GP Reps Stop Medical College Bus Transporting 40 Women-Complaint Filed

Locals Stop Medical College Bus belonging to Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Deralakatte, in the outskirts of Mangaluru Transporting 40 Women-Complaint Filed by Locals and Gram Panchayat Representatives of Nagabanahalli in Mulky.

Mangaluru : It’s very strange to note that when the government, District Administration and Mangaluru City Corporation officials are taking all the measures in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by enforcing Lockdown and Weekend Curfew, and here we have the management of a health care facility violating the Covid-19 guidelines by not following social distance.

As per sources, the locals and Gram Panchayath members of Nagabanahalli in Mulky after noticing a medical institution bus belonging to Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Dearalakatte in the outskirts of Mangaluru transporting nearly forty women during the night of Monday, 28 June 2021, stopped the bus and after raising their objections that a medical institution has violated the Covid-19 guidelines immediately filed a complaint in the Mulky police station.

Briefing the media on this incident, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Tuesday June 29, said, “When they saw a crowd of nearly 40 women being transported in a medical college bus, the locals and Gram Panchayat members of Nagabanhalli in Mulky stopped the bus and raised their objection since the guidelines of Covid-19 was violated. Based on their complaint, we have ordered a probe and further investigation. It is learnt that when the locals questioned the concerned persons, they replied saying they were taking the 40 women for vaccination, who were all locals of that Mukly area “

“But transporting 40 women in the late night for vaccination, without maintaining any social distance in the bus, is a total violation of Covid-19 guidelines, which the locals felt and raised their objection and complained to the police. This looks very strange for the fact that why would anyone take 40 women all the way from Mulky to a Medical College Hospital located in Deralakatte. Further investigation is on and in the meantime we have arrested the driver and a nurse who was in charge of the women group in the bus, for further inquiry,” added the Police Commissioner.

