Lock That! Illegally Parked Vehicles Wheel-Locked by Cops & Fined Rs 500

Mangaluru: Despite many warnings and fines being slapped on motorists for parking their vehicles illegally at places meant for pedestrian walking or commuters waiting for the bus at bus stops etc- these shameless and ignorant motorists still park their vehicles illegally- and pay the consequences of fines. To control the cases of unauthorised parking violations in the city, the Mangaluru Traffic Police under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain have started the use of wheel clamps in some areas. So far the strategy has been effective.

During the Phone-In programme and two other interactions meeting with the public, where many participants had complained about the parking of vehicles on footpaths, and unauthorized areas, the police commissioner has taken action in this regard. “This is a better way to give a warning to the violators. Otherwise, our cops had to wait for the vehicle owner to return to charge a penalty to them. This is a more effective method Though this isn’t a new technique, we have recently started focusing more on it in the past few weeks. The number of parking violations has been increasing daily and we get so many complaints. We are trying to come up with a solution for the city’s traffic problem and roadside parking violations,”.

IF YOU INTENTIONALLY DO THIS…….

Citizens also appreciated the move. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, ASI Jagadish of Kadri East Police Station said “For the last few hours bikes, scooters and cars were locked with a wheel clamp for parking illegally. Since there had been plenty of complaints from commuters about such illegal parking, we had to take this action immediately, as directed by the police commissioner. People unnecessarily violate parking rules and pay hefty fines which are now Rs 500. The police phone in session also saw many such complaints. Hence, we have initiated the action.”

….YOU WILL BE NAILED LIKE THIS

Avoiding towing of the illegally parked vehicles, the idea of using the locks was conceived to address some of the problems faced in the enforcement of the no-parking rule, The traffic police also received complaints about damage to vehicles while towing. The use of locks will address these problems. Haphazard parking of vehicles in the City has been a perennial problem. Widening of the road has not helped matters on most of the City roads. Motorists are left with little space to drive as vehicles are parked on both sides of the widened road. Despite the High Court of Karnataka directing the State government to ensure that the local authorities and the police department take action against those who park motor vehicles on footpaths as the law prohibits parking on footpaths and prescribes penal actions for such violations, motorists are still ignorant in abusing the law.

In conclusion, there is no need to blame the police. Many think the various plans taken up by traffic police don’t go far enough – and that we should provide more reasons for putting fewer cars on the road. The only effective long-term solutions are to improve alternative modes – walking, cycling and particularly high-quality public transit. The solution to beating traffic congestion in cities, if it comes, will probably take a long time to reap rewards.

But if at least some of these new ideas are a success – whether it’s one-way routes, free left turn, smart parking places etc – the days of Kudla’s epic tailbacks may finally be consigned to history. If you look at Bengaluru the city traffic police have introduced many new traffic plans, and commuters are adjusting to them. So Mangalorean also needs to cooperate in this regard. So let’s cooperate with Traffic police and see what best could be done to ease out traffic snarls and congestion in Mangaluru.

