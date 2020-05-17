Spread the love



















Lockdown 4.0 to remain in force till May 31, Centre to issue guidelines soon

Lockdown 4.0 will come into force on Monday, according to an order by the National Disaster Management Authority. This phase of the nationwide lockdown will be in effect till May 31 and focuses on a gradual revival of economic activities while keeping in mind the rising number of novel coronavirus cases across the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, directing all ministries/departments of the government of India and state governments/authorities to extend the lockdown measures up to May 31, 2020. This order was issued under NDMA’s exercise of the powers vested to it under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In addition, NDMA has also asked the National Executive Council (NEC) to issue “modifications in the guidelines as necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID 19”.

Sources had told India Today that a high-level meeting was held on Saturday to discuss Lockdown 4.0 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the people who were part of this discussion were Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs. All states and union territories were asked to submit their recommendations and requests to the Centre by Friday.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will meet chief secretaries/DG’s of all states/UTs via video conference at 9 pm today to discuss lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

