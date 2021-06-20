Spread the love



















Lockdown extended in Dakshina Kannada till July 5

Mangaluru: The district administration is taking all the necessary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus as the positive cases in the district have been increasing. The administration has once again extended the lockdown in the district until July 5.

The night curfew will be in place from 7 pm to 7 am as well as the weekend curfew will be in force from Friday 7 pm to Monday 7 am in the district. No public transport will be allowed.

In addition, the COVID guidelines will be strictly enforced. People can buy essentials between 7 am and 1 pm. Groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, fish, meat, Ration shops, and Takeaway at standalone liquor shops and Takeaway/parcel services at restaurants, will be allowed from 7 am to 1 PM.

Home delivery services will be encouraged to avoid people from coming out for shopping. The manufacturing sector, construction and agricultural sectors will be allowed to function with 50 percent staff following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Taxis and Autorickshaws will be allowed with a maximum of two passengers. PWD, Agriculture, Housing, Regional Transport office, Revenue department and Co-operative societies will be allowed to function with 50 percent staff.

Parks will not be open to the public. Spectacle shops will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 1 pm. If anyone violates the COVID-19 guidelines, they will be punished under the Disaster Management act 2005, section 51 to 61 IPC 188, and epidemic diseases act 2020, section 4, 5 and 10.

