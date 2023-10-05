Logo of All India Konkani Sahitya Sammelan Launched



Mangaluru: “Lit Fests always give us an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of language and literature as writers from various regions participate and share their works and ideas in the Sammelan. All India Konkani Parishad which was founded by Advocate Madhav Manjunath Shanbaug of Kumta in the year 1939, so far organised 24 All India Konkani Literary conferences along with so many other programmes.

The 25th All India Konkani Literary Conference will be held in Mangaluru at World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar. Ample arrangements are made and about 800 delegates from various parts of the country are expected to attend this national event. Students are given special concession on delegate’s fees and accommodation for outstation delegates will be provided and delegates can savour konkani cuisine for 2 days. Online registration available for delegates” informed Poet, Thinker Titus Noronha, while speaking at the logo launch ceremony at Central Hall of world Konkani Centre on Wednesday 4th October 2023.

Senior journalist, former editor of Raknno Konkani Weekly and key person in setting up the Konkani Bhasha Mandal Karnataka chapter in 1974 Fr. Mark Walder launched the logo by pressing the remote button. Artist of repute, Convenor of Konkani Institute at St Aloysius College, Mangalore, Pinto Vamanjoor has designed the logo of Sammelan with special animation effects.

Nandagopal Shenoy, President of World Konkani Centre released Sammelan leaflet and Sahitya Akademi awardee, senior author Gokuldas Prabhu released delegate passes. Alwyn D Souza, Paneer – President of Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh (R) inaugurated online registration by scanning QR code. Arun Ubhaykar, president of parent body All India Konkani Parishad was present on the occasion.

Working president of the Reception Committee H M Pernal welcomed the guests and gathered. Executive Council member and convenor of Konkani Advisory Board at Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi compered the event. Gurudutt Bhandwalkar, CEO of World Konkani Centre proposed a Vote of Thanks.

