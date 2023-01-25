Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launches Jio True 5G in Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched Jio True 5G services in Kota on Tuesday. Kota becomes the sixth city in the state to get Jio True 5G services, after Nathdwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Bikaner.



In the next couple of months, Jio True 5G services will be available in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Alwar, Sikar, And Ganganagar as well. It is likely that by the end of 2023, every town, taluka and tehsil of Rajasthan will have Jio True 5G coverage.

The transformational benefits of 5G and the applications of the immersive technology in the field of education, gaming, and other key sectors of importance were demonstrated at the launch event. A glimpse of the generational advancement that will be seen in these areas were showcased through the AR-VR device, Jio Glass.

On the occasion, Birla said, “In the era of research and innovation, True 5G will prove to be a milestone in the development story of the country. With the help of this latest technology, people from remote areas will become part of the mainstream. This will improve the quality of life in the country. India is among the few countries where 5G technology is available. India will become a global economy with the help of 5G. I thank Reliance Jio for launching 5G services in Kota.”

Kota has traditionally been an important industrial destination of Rajasthan and over the past few decades, it has also become India’s coaching hub. Thousands of aspiring students come to the city each year to prepare for competitive exams, and it is expected that the new service would benefit them as well.

