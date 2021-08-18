Spread the love



















Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offers prayers at Tirupati temple



ArrayTirupati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday offered prayers at the Tirupati temple along with his family members.

“Offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple for a peaceful & prosperous Bharat and well being of the people. The very sight of the divine Lord gives a sense of inner peace. The architectural beauty of the temple, in all its magnificence, is enthralling,” Birla tweeted following his temple visit.

The chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Y.V. Subba Reddy, and senior temple officials accompanied the Speaker during his visit. Reddy presented a coffee table book on the temple and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara to Birla.

After offering prayers, Birla and his family members also visited the Vedapatasala at Dharmagiri in Tirumala.

The temple priests showered their blessings on Birla, his wife and daughters.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, MP Mithun Reddy and newly-elected Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy also accompanied the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. It gives me immense pleasure to have had the ‘darshan’ of Lord Balaji along with Om Birla,” Gurumoorthy said.

Like this: Like Loading...