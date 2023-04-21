‘Lokabhirama’ to be Staged on June 04 to Mark 20th Anniversary of Yakshamithraru UAE

UAE: “Yakshamithraru” maiden ‘Yakshagana’ organization in the Gulf region, which promotes the rich and unique folk art of Tulunadu will be celebrating its 20th annual day, ‘Yakshasambhrama 2023’ on 04 June 2023 at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium with “Lokabhirama” one of the finest stage play specially penned for Yakshamithraru by Veteran Yakshagana artiste, Abhinava Valmiki late Bottikere Purushotham Poonja.

Amateur members of Yakshamithraru every year perform Yakshagana along with guest artists from home town with the main intention of preserving the traditional and ancient form of art for generations to come and also continuously train and provide a free opportunity to all those who are keen and interested towards Yakshagana and motivate many more children and the young generation to participate enthusiastically.

The ticket-releasing function of the upcoming ‘Lokabhirama’ was traditionally started with a prayer by Master Mayur & Diyan, budding stars of Yakshamithraru and the lighting of the traditional lamp by the guests.

Ravindra Uchil, who explained the details of “Lokabhirama” added saying, “Bottikere Purushotham Poonja will remain forever in the field of Yakshagana’ for his contributions and this was the best way to pay rich tribute to the great Soul by attending the play “Lokabhirama”.

He further said that one of the versatile Bhagavatharu of Tulunadu, Dinesh Ammannaya and Ganesh Rao Hebri, in Chande – Shridhar Vitla, Maddale- Rohith Uchila, Costume- Jayanth Paivalike, noted Yakshagana artists Radha Krishna Navada, Jayaprakash Permude, Mohan Amunje, Arun Kotian, Akshay Bhat, Chandrashekar Dharmasthala will be joining from India and performing along with team Yakshamithraru.

Yakshagana well-wishers Vasudeva Bhat Puthige, Padmaraj Yekkar, Harish Sherigar, Prabhakar Suvarna, Diwakar Shetty, Harish Bangera, Shasidhar Nagrajappa and Sathish Poojary were present and extended their full support for the success of the mega event.

Rithesh Kumar Anchan compered the programme. A large number of Yakshagana lovers and members of “Yakshamithraru” enthusiastically” participated.

Chidananda Poojary conveyer and founder of “Yakshamithraru” requested everyone to come and extend their support for the grand success of “Yakshasambhrama 2023”.

