Lokayukta raids underway across Karnataka

The Karnataka Lokayukta was conducting simultaneous raids on the residence and offices of several government officials across Karnataka on Wednesday.



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta was conducting simultaneous raids on the residence and offices of several government officials across Karnataka on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted in Bengaluru, Ramnagar, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Kolar and other places. The sleuths of Lokayukta knocked on the doors of the officers’ residences early in the morning and started inspection, sources said.

In Bengaluru, raids have been conducted at 10 locations, including the residence of former K.R. Puram Tehsildar Ajith Rai. Sources stated that they have found huge cash at his residence. The allegations of rampant corruption had surfaced against Ajith Rai, and the raids were conducted in this backdrop, Lokayukta sources stated.

The Lokayukta sleuths have also raided the premises of Ravi, the joint director attached to the agriculture department. The raids were underway at his residence in Shankarapura in Tumakuru and his farm house in Ramnagar.

Lokayukta sleuths have raided the residence of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) Chief Executive Officer Shekar Bahuroopi at Ramatheerthanagar in Belagavi.

Raids were also underway on joint director of Agriculture department Chetana Patil in Akkimaradi layout in Bagalkot. The sleuths found two turtles at the residence, and took away her laptop and some documents into custody.

The raids were also underway in Raichur and Kolar districts.

Like this: Like Loading...