Lokayukta SP Receives 25 Complaints During First ‘Direct Phone-in’ Programme

Mangaluru: After Lakshmi Ganesh, become the SP of Lokayukta, he took measures to eradicate corruption deeply rooted in society because of human greed. Many people are hesitant to complain about it and in this regard, the Karnataka Lokayukta Mangaluru organized a Direct Phone-in programme every second and fourth Friday of the month in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

On December 9, for the first time, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, the Karnataka Lokayukta Mangalore Division held a “Direct phone-in” programme for the public regarding the delay in government works, demand for bribes and other complaints related to Dakshina Kannada district.

In the first-ever Direct Phone-in programme, the SP of Lokayukta Lakshmi Ganesh received 25 complaints from the public. Most of the complaints were related to the revenue department, pollution control board and MUDA.

If anyone has any complaints about corruption in any department or if anyone is the victim of Corruption, do not hesitate to contact the Lokayukta Office or Dial and share your problems to find a solution. The identity of the caller will not be disclosed.

0824-2950997, 0824-2427237