Lokayukta to Hold ‘Direct Phone-in’ Programme Every Second and Fourth Friday

Mangaluru: “Corruption is a social evil prevailing in our society. It is rooted deeply because of the growing human greed for money and position. Corruption should be eradicated from society. In this regard, the Karnataka Lokayukta Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi is organizing a Phone-in programme every second and fourth Friday”, stated the SP of Karnataka Lokayukta Mangaluru, Lakshmi Ganesh in a press release on November 26.

After taking charge as the SP of Karnataka Lokayukta in Mangaluru, Lakshmi Ganesh along with his team is working relentlessly to eradicate corruption in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district. To create awareness of how the Lokayukta operates, in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, a Phone-in programme has been scheduled on the second and fourth Friday of every month in Udupi and Mangaluru.

We have initiated a programme direct “Phone-in” which will start every second Friday of the Month (except Holidays) in Dakshina Kannada and every fourth Friday (except Holidays) in Udupi. The phone-in programme will begin in December, from 11:00 am to 12:00 am”, stated SP Lakshmi Ganesh.

If anyone has any complaints about corruption in any department or anyone is the victim of Corruption, do not hesitate to contact the Lokayukta Office or Just Dial and share your problems to find a solution. The identity of the caller will not be disclosed.

0824-2950997, 0824-2427237