lone Bano!?

By
Fr Joachim D'Souza Capuchin
-
Spread the love

lone Bano!?

Beti bachao beti padhao fascinating policy elevating project
empowering women enriching lives plan remained intellect
the mother wife sister goddess speech teaches moment catch
beaten bruised broken pathetic wrecked ship finally dispatch

Coward culture carnage vicious killings heinous gang rape
flowing blood burning houses cry in ramah humanity shame
pregnant women were gutted unborn child’s body exhibited
Bilkis Bano gang-raped seven of her family were slaughtered

Witness serpentine report falsified truth WINS guilty convicted
fifteen years’ jail walked out with garland sweets thriving band
might is right cruelty bright justice denied terror lives forever
dump and mum intellect doom stony heart hears no cry of fear

One law one nation slogan fly high ideal world vultures wait
place power position irked life broken hearts thrilling plight?
Women or men His creation humanity bounty no boundary
live in harmony let live, justice is grace never ban passionately

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

From The Author:


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here