lone Bano!?

Beti bachao beti padhao fascinating policy elevating project

empowering women enriching lives plan remained intellect

the mother wife sister goddess speech teaches moment catch

beaten bruised broken pathetic wrecked ship finally dispatch

Coward culture carnage vicious killings heinous gang rape

flowing blood burning houses cry in ramah humanity shame

pregnant women were gutted unborn child’s body exhibited

Bilkis Bano gang-raped seven of her family were slaughtered

Witness serpentine report falsified truth WINS guilty convicted

fifteen years’ jail walked out with garland sweets thriving band

might is right cruelty bright justice denied terror lives forever

dump and mum intellect doom stony heart hears no cry of fear

One law one nation slogan fly high ideal world vultures wait

place power position irked life broken hearts thrilling plight?

Women or men His creation humanity bounty no boundary

live in harmony let live, justice is grace never ban passionately

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

