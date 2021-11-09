Spread the love



















Lookout Notice Issued for Advocate Rajesh and Achut in Law student case

Mangaluru: The ACP Mangaluru South Sub-division has issued a lookout notice on November 9, for Advocate Rajesh who is the main accused in the law intern sexual harassment case and Achut KB for assisting and harbouring the accused, both have been absconding along with car no KA 02 MQ 2379 Renault Duster.

A FIR was filed against the public prosecutor of Lokayukta, Advocate K S N Rajesh at the Women’s Police Station, Pandeshwar after two law students filed a complaint of sexual harassment on October 18. Since then Advocate Rajesh has been absconding.

On October 27, Ananth Bhat was arrested for abetment of crime. Ananth Bhat was in constant touch with Advocate Rajesh and providing all the information in the Law Intern’s Sexual Harassment Case. Ananth Bhat had also assisted the accused Advocate Rajesh Bhat to abscond.

The police have also issued a request letter to Axis Bank to provide account and transaction details of advocate Rajesh for the purpose of investigations. The police have also issued a request letter to the Branch Manager, Karnataka Bank Kodialbail Branch, to freeze the bank account of K S N Rajesh.

After an FIR was filed in the Mangalore Women’s Police Station under Cr No 78/2021 u/s 376(c), 511, 354(A), 354(B), 354(C), 354(D), 506, 34, 384, 388, 389 I.P.C against Rajesh, he has neither surrendered to the Court nor to the Police and has been absconding. It is possible that the accused has fled abroad. Hence the police have issued a lookout notice for Advocate Rajesh.

