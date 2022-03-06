‘Lord of Chords’ Sonu Nigam Enthralls Kudla Fans with His Unparalleled & Soul-Stirring Songs, during the Mega Live Concert held at ROSHAN ESTATE in Pakshikere, in the outskirts of Mangaluru on Saturday night, 5 March 2022. An 8000 plus crowd called for encores, danced and enjoyed a much-awaited post-pandemic Musical Treat after a two-year Covid-19 break. The crowd was predominately mixed, including politicians like Ivan D’Souza, Mithun Rai, Dr Manjunath Bhandary; Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar; MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra among others

Mangaluru: Finally it was a post-pandemic musical treat to the people of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru from Rohan Monteiro-the CEO of Rohan Corporation (The Brand For “Property Real Estate & Developers”, when he brought down Bollywood singer SONU NIGAM for a live concert at Rohan Estate in Pakshikere, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. Sonu Nigam fans should say a BIG Thank You to Rohan Monteiro for organizing the concert, where Sonu took them to a musical paradise with his unparalleled and soul-stirring songs during the GIG on Saturday night, 5 March 2022. Yours Truly and my friend had an awesome seat close to the stage- thanks to Titus Noronha-CEO of Rahul Advertisers for giving me the VVIP (Pass) – and it was the best seat in the audience. Dev Borem Korum Titusbaab!

The whole arena was packed with Sonu’s fans hypnotized by the spell of this magical voice- around 8000 plus crowd stormed the area. The show was unbelievable over two hours plus mesmerizing the journey through melodies of Bollywood tunes, and a couple of Sandalwood tunes. Even though we reached the arena pretty early before 5.30 pm, our dude Sonu showed up on stage around 7 pm plus- I guess Indian Standard Time? The whole area was lively-buzzing with activity but not congested. The whole time we waited for the show to begin, we all watched who walked in, and simultaneously bird-watching? With no other option we all sat down comfortably inundated with anticipation. Nothing however prepared for what transpired in the show. Wish they had a watering-hole to quench our thirst and keep socializing-oh well! Dry days I guess.

After all what is a concert if one doesn’t freak out and dance with complete abandon. Once Sonu started performing we could see the crowd swaying and shaking their legs for the tunes they enjoyed. The large-hearted artist never missed a chance to introduce and acknowledge the talent of his troupe members, including the drummer, guitarist, lady co-artist and few others. Sonu also added a fair dose of his famous good natured humor to his performance, inciting a surge of laughter among the crowd. It was however his sensationally mellifluous voice control, range and variation over it that held the crowd completely captive. Every note and sound escaping his mouth flaunted his immense talent, rigorous penance and unparalleled devotion to music.

Sonu’s repertoire of melodious songs was a scintillating mix of trendy and effervescent in the first half, followed by some of his popular old and nostalgic in the second part of the show. The concert area in an unknown place (Pakshikere- I remember years back there was a Catholic church in Pakshikere where people flocked to make a difference in their lives haunted by …??) resounded with the notes of the music maestro and the audience singing along. The ambience was truly electrifying. Apart from Hindi songs, Sonu sang a couple of Kannada songs, for our Kannada Premigalu!

The singer who is known for his hit tracks like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujhme Kahin among others impressed his fans with his soulful voice. From being called the ‘Lord of the Chords’ to ‘true inspiration’, fans of Sonu Nigam who enjoyed this concert had a memorable time. With Kannada songs like- “Nee neene bandare …..neene helu””Ninnindale…..ninnindale…Kanasondu.”Mungaaru Maleye…enu ninna hanigala leele”along with mash up of series of retro Bollywood legendary songs like -“Tu bas de de Mera saatf””Soniyon…” “Shukuranalla…Hamudulalla..”among others, the concert was a great feast for music lovers.

His high power song “bijuria” song from his 1999 hit album “Mausam”; “Suraj hua madtham” from famous movie “kabhi Kushi kabhi gham”; “abhi mujhme baaki thodi si hai zindagi” from remake “Agneepath” staring Hrithik Roshan in the lead; “tumse milke dilka haal kya karein” from the Movie”main hoon na” this song was on the request of Rohan monteiros daughter Ria’; “kal ho na ho” song from the movie “kal ho na ho”; “Hum hai raahi pyaar ke phir milenge chalte chalte” from the Srk starer movie “Rab ne bana di jodi”; “shukran Allah ” from saif and kareena starer movie “kurbaan”, out of his 30 plus songs mesmerized the crowd, and many called for encores.

“Nee sanihake bandare, hridayada gati yenu?. was Kannada first song in Kannada sung by Sonu, along with Hindi song hypnotized and mesmerized the audience. He sang a few songs obliging his fans request. Over the years, Sonu has enthralled music lovers across the globe and even after three decades as a singer, he still manages to surprise the audience. The Bollywood singer known for his melodious chart busters like ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’,‘Har Ghadi’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ , ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ and many others recently performed in the UK for the first time post the pandemic and if euphoria could be described sans words, the shows in Birmingham and Wembley would give an apt description. His concert in Dubai was a thunderous success. At all his concerts the audiences get glued to their seats when he performs live- and it was the same case at this live gig in Pakshikere. Sonu’s troupe has the most talented and sought after musicians from across India, including some musicians who have been a part of the original compositions. Prior to Sonu’s main concert, there was a song and dance performance by Prakash Mahadevan and others. Pro MC Sahil Zahir compered the event.

