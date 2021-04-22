Spread the love



















Lots of Confusions among People as Fresh Covid Curbs with Night Curfew till 4 May Kicks In

Mangaluru: As the Karnataka government decided to impose a night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am, starting Wednesday till 4 May to curb the spread of coronavirus, there was lots of confusion among the people and business owners, having no idea what the restrictions and regulations are since the rules change day after day. In addition to this Night Curfew, a weekend curfew has also been put in place for the same duration. In a blow to businesses recovering from lockdown losses, bars, pubs, cinema halls and theatres have been ordered to remain shut. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges took the last order for food and drinks at 8:15 pm so that the employees could head home after all the clean-up by 9 pm, where the curfew time was one hour earlier than it was on Tuesday.

All shops and malls, except those offering essential services, will down their shutters at 9 pm. Gyms and spas will also remain closed. The administration has also decided to shut all educational institutions, including coaching classes, and shifted classes online. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations are also prohibited. During night curfew, movement of people is strictly prohibited. The government has mandated that only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies /organizations work from the office. Most of the hotels/restaurants around the city also shut delivery services as the staff were asked to leave the premises.

Very few cabs and autos were seen plying and many people faced difficulties getting a cab or an auto on time. The police also monitored the movement of vehicles on major roads, but THERE WAS NO CHECKPOINT AT JYOTHI CIRCLE, which is one of the busiest junctions. Not only now, but there have also been NO POLICE posted at Jyothi Circle since the beginning of the last Night Curfew that started on 10 April. How nice? A senior police officer said that if the police find vehicles moving unnecessarily, they will be seized and the police department will not issue any passes for the vehicles. The staff at the checking points will check vehicles that are allowed for essential services and transporting daily needs.

If anyone is found misusing the relaxation, strict action will be taken against them under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) and IPC Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Vehicles of patients and their relatives or providing essential services were allowed during the curfew. Passengers coming to and going from Mangaluru are also allowed to travel but it is mandatory to carry travel documents. Those who are moving after 9 pm should carry ID cards and required documents. This morning people were seen buying their daily essentials.

As this 14-day curfew was enforced on 21 April night due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, the KSRTC bus stand in Bejai was crowded with commuters, especially migrant workers who were heading back to their hometowns, since they felt it was better to be home than get stranded here and face all the hardships and consequences like last year. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar who were on the night rounds, also made a stop at the KSRTC bus stand and interacted with the commuters. A few migrants who were waiting to go to Hassan on a late-night bus speaking to Team Mangalorean said that they would not return back since they would be happy working in their village farms rather than face all these hassles and problems, every now and then.

SO WHAT’S OPEN?

Restaurants and eateries will provide takeaway services. Standalone liquor shops and outlets will also allow takeaways; Stadiums and playgrounds are also permitted to open for sports events and practising purposes, but without spectators; No permission is required for inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. “However, people coming from other states shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/SOPs issued by the department of health and family welfare; Movement of people via public transport (private buses, trains, taxis) is also permitted in adherence with all Covid-19 safety protocols; The number of people travelling in buses, maxi cabs, tempo travellers and metro shall be 50% of the seating capacity.

All health services, including AYUSH, veterinary hospitals and pharmacies, will remain fully functional outside containment zones; All patients and their attendants requiring the emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move during the night curfew; All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorization issued by their respective organization/institution; Print and electronic media permitted; Delivery via e-commerce websites will also be permitted.

RULES FOR GATHERINGS:

The government has allowed marriages to take place in adherence to all safety protocols with a maximum of 50 people; Funerals and last rites can be attended by a maximum of 20 people; Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets are permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The shifting process shall be completed by 22 April.

AUTHORIZATION LETTER:

In order to help industries function smoothly, the State Government has permitted the movement of employees to/from their workplace, provided they carry an authorisation letter from their organisation, along with authentic ID cards.