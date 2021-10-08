Lots of ‘Prakasha’ Spread during the Launch of ‘St Aloysius Prakashana’- the Publication Unit of SAC

Spread the love



















There was Lots of ‘Prakasha’ (Brightness/Light) Spread during the Launch of ‘St Aloysius Prakashana’- the Publication Unit of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru (SAC) Thursday, 7 October at Joseph Willy Hall, Maffei Block of the College.

Mangaluru: The inauguration of ‘St Aloysius Prakashana’, the publication unit of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was held on 07 October, 2021 at Joseph Willy Hall, Maffei Block of the College. Dr Udaya Kumar MA Iruvathur, HOD- Commerce, University College, Mnagaluru was the Chief Guest, joined by Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions who presided over the programme; Dr Praveen Martis SJ Principal of SAC; Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar-SAC; Dr Vidya Vinutha DSouza, Director of St Aloysius Prakashana-SAC; , Dr Norbert Lobo, Director of Admin Block-SAC; , Dr Sylvia Rego, Department of English-SAC; Fr Prashanth Madtha, SJ former Principal of SAC; and Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao-Rector, St Joseph Seminary-Mangalore, were on the dais.

The College has been contemplating initiating a Publication Centre of its own for the last few years. After the status of Autonomous College, the institute has gradually and steadily moved from a teaching intensive to a research-intensive institution. Though the College has research publications it realised there is a need to enhance the number and quality of research publications. Now, St Aloysius Prakashana is the official unit of the College publishing works related to literature, academics, recreational, and research concentration henceforth. The Centre is envisaged to publish not only articles and creative endeavours of the staff and students but also the research and literary works of individuals from the general public.Scholarly articles, biographies, text books apart from novels, anthologies of literary works d works of research on the coastal region will be given preference. Publication centre is open for original works in any language that inform and offer insights on the issues and concerns of the region.

Briefing on ‘St Aloysius Prakashana’, Dr Alwyn D’Sa said, ” Every institution has a recorded history and significant milestones in its growth trajectory and evolution. At the entrance of the Admin Block of the College, there is a spot that attracts all visitors and makes them silently glance at the milestones that this great institution has traversed. Today, another milestone has been reached by the College. The College has been making serious attempts at operating like a university for the last few years, and one of the credentials that we need to infuse into our curriculum and the campus culture as an institution of higher education which is on the threshold of getting the status of a university is Research, Publications and Innovation. It is a historical occasion for all of us to celebrate the launching of the independent Publication Unit of the College, ‘ST ALOYSIUS PRAKASHANA’..

Dr D’sa further said, “The College has been preparing an exhaustive compendium of research publications of the faculty during the visit of the expert committees for accreditations and inspections running into hundreds of pages. But today, we are proud to announce the inauguration of a potent platform to publish our creative endeavours and new knowledge created in the institution. Let us keep this knowledge production centre vibrant and dynamic, regularly publishing and sharing our lives and knowledge with the society”.

During the programme, four books authored by Fr Prashanth Madtha SJ, Fr Rony Serrao, Dr Sylvia Rego and Dr Norbert Lobo respectively were released. St Aloysius PODCAST covering the original work of authors was also inaugurated on the same venue by the dignitaries. Addressing the audience, chief guest, Dr Udaya Kumar said, “Publications provide a chance for retrospection through the documentation of insights. St Aloysius Prakashaan should bring out new ideas. There are very few publications houses by the Universities which are active.”

Also speaking Fr Prashanth Madtha SJ, taking the audience into the world of laughter through his witty speech said, “We need to emphasize on the importance of education. Real education cannot fail students. Every department in every educational institution should conduct an annual audit on knowledge it has successfully imparted among students, and the quality of research articles decide the quality of education”. Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said that technology should add to the quality of education. Given The advancement of technology, it is an accomplishment to be original and creative”.

Manoj Dyson Fernandes, Department of BBA compered the programme. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, welcomed the gathering. Dr Vidya Vinutha D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks.

About Author Rev Fr Ronald Serrao :

Rev Ronald Serrao was born on 30th September 1960. Having done the College studies, he began his studies for priesthood at St Joseph's Seminary, Mangalore. He was ordained priest on 30th April 1987 for the diocese of Mangalore and thereafter served in St Lawrence Parish, Moodubelle, for two years. In 1989 he was appointed professor at St Joseph's Seminary and during this period he obtained a master degree in Sociology. He pursued higher studies in Rome and earned a Doctorate in Sacred Liturgy from St Anselm’s University in 1999.

Back home, he was appointed Director of Mangala Jyothi (DBCLC) and Guest Professor at St Joseph's Seminary and in 2006 Resident professor. He was Dean of Theology Department from 2007 until he was appointed Rector of the Seminary in 2019. He has lectured in many Seminaries of South India as a guest lecturer. Fr Ronald has authored over 1500 articles and 75 books in Konkani and English. A few of his books are translated into Kannada. He has written over 200 hymns in Konkani, English and Kannada which are available on Youtube. He has composed music for the psalms both in Konkani and English that are used for the liturgy and they are popular. He has also written biblical and religious plays in Konkani and English which have been performed in these years.

About Author Dr Norbert Lobo :



Dr Norbert Lobo, M.A., M. H. R. M., M. Phil, Ph.D. teaches Economics at St. Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore since 1991. At present, he is the Director of Admin Block and an Associate Professor of Economics. Dr Lobo has authored three research books, eight text books, two work books and was the editor for five research books. Over 25 of his research articles have been published in reputed research journals. Three students have completed their Ph.D. studies under his guidance. He has completed one minor research project sanctioned by UGC. Hehas been invited to give over 110 guest talks on economics, research methodology and topics of current importance.

A well-known career counsellor and trainer, Dr Lobo has conducted over 600 workshops / programmes for students, parents and teachers at different places and for various faculties, contributed over 80 articles, presented 23 radio programmes and served as a resource person for live programmes on radio and cable TV on career guidance and planning. Besides, he also serves as a resource person for over 200 programmes on faculty development, preparation for interviews, parent-teacher meetings and self-awareness.

About Author Dr Sylvia Rego :



Dr Sylvia Rego is an associate professor of English at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. She has been teaching at the undergraduate

level since 1990 and is currently also serving as senior faculty in the Postgraduate Department of English. She has published several research articles in peer-reviewed national and international journals. She has presented numerous papers at seminars and conferences at different levels. She has completed several Minor Research Projects funded by the UGC and St Aloysius College, on Gender, Konkani Literature, Konkani Folklore, and Beary Oral Narratives.

She has been the Associate Editor of Al-Shodhana, a refereed, peer-reviewed research journal. She is working as a research guide for Mangalore University and has many research scholars pursuing PhD under her guidance. She has taken part in several programmes as a resource person and given training to different groups. She has edited several books on creative writing for Hopkins Literary Club of the college. Her areas of interest are Cultural Studies, Folklore, Gender Studies, Postcolonial Studies and Dalit Writing. She is a creative writer working on the genre of short stories.

About Author Fr Prashant Madtha SJ :

Konkani and Kannada people world over, have a unique place for Fr Prashant Madtha SJ, a Jesuit of Mangaluru, more widely known in Karnataka. Among countless works in Kannada and Konkani, ‘Padanidhi’ the very first ever Kannada Thesaurus is one more crowning glory for this lover of Kannada. He also brought out Konkani Thesarwhich is considered to be a treasure for Konkani literature. He is known as ‘Wordsmith’ ‘Second Kittel’ and’Roget of Kannada’. Apart from his literary work, Fr Prashant Madtha is a great orator known for his wit and humour, Fr Prashant Madtha holds a Master’s degree in Kannada with I rank and 3 gold medals. He has served as lecturer, principal and director at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru and St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru ; He is also a noted author and columnist in Kannada and Konkani. As a gifted, creative and prolific writer, Fr. PrashantMadtha’s contribution has enriched Konkani and Kannada literature. In 2008 India Today weekly magazine recognized Fr Prashant Madtha as one of the ’50 Pioneers of Change’.

Born in Sullia, Fr Prashant Madtha had his early education at Board High School, Sullia and PUC at St Aloysius College, Mangalore. He then earned a Degree with Kannada Major and Sanskrit at University College, Mangalore. Philosophy Theology from Jnana Deepa Vidya Peet, Pune. Masters in Kannada with First Rank and 3 Gold Medals from Bangalore University. He was a Lecturer in Kannada, St Joseph’s College, Bangalore – 1977-78, Lecturer in Kannada, St Aloysius College, Mangalore – 1981 to 2003, Principal- St Aloysius College from 1994 to 2003, Correspondent, St Aloysius Evening College, Mangalore, Director of The Institute of Konkani, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, Member of the Editorial Board of Encyclopedia on Religion, Hampi Kannada University, Member of the Academic Council – Mangalore University, Director of St Aloysius College Boys Hostel. Principal, St Joseph’s Evening College (autonomous), Bengaluru, Administrator, St Joseph’s PU Evening College, Bengaluru; Director and Finance Officer, St Joseph’s College of Commerce(autonomous), Bengaluru and Director of Pondicherry University Distance MBA education, Bengaluru Region.

Fr Prashant Madtha introduced Konkani as the second language for Degree courses in St Aloysius College. Mangalore University granted affiliation to the subject on 24 July 1996. St Aloysius became the first and the only College in Karnataka to introduce Konkani as a subject and exams were conducted by the Mangalore University. Special scholarships were provided to the students who took Konkani literature as their second language. His modern contributions to Kannada and Konkani are too numerous to detail, perhaps few scholars of today could have made such a wide contribution to the twin languages of which there is no doubt and a search on the internet can reveal fine details.

Awards received by Fr Prashant Madtha are – Lifetime achievement award by the Konkani Catholic Association; Indian Catholic Press Association Award –2008; Danthi Smarak Award – 2008; Sandesha Award for Konkani Literature – 2009; and Honoured with the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ by Federation of Konkani Catholic Associations of Karnataka (FKCA) on 30 January 2011. He was recognized as one of the ‘50 Pioneers of Change of India’(India Today-July 7, 2008); Honoured at Sullia Sahitya Sammelan; Honoured by the 76th All India Kannada Literary Conference held in Gadag on21 February 2010, for his contribution for Kannada Literature and culture; and Achievement Award- Kurunji Venkataramana Gowda Award.

Books by Fr Prashant Madtha S.J. (in three languages) – In Konkani: Kitalam (two editions); Ratavol; Vally Padraib; Vally padraibacha Bolsanthle

In Kannada: Veera Viraktha; Savira Hoogalu Aralali (Translated into Hindi ‘ Phool Kilem Hazzar); Ninnanhthe Naanagalu (2 editions)- translation of the ‘Imitation of Christ’; Saanidhya (translation of 16 th century mystical book – ‘The Cloud of Unknowing’); Gandu Rachane Hennu Rachane ( on Gender construction); and Klassroomu Nibhavane – (Classroom Management)

In English: ON EAGLE’S WINGS (125 years history of St Aloysius College, Mangalore); Smart Teacher Smart Class (Classroom Management)

Dictionaries : Dictionary of 10000 Konkani Idioms – 600 pages; Padanidhi – Thesaurus Dictionary of Kannada Synonyms & Antonyms; Thesar – Thesaurus Dictionary of Konkani Synonyms & Antonyms.

