Loudspeaker row: K’taka govt submits report to HC, says license valid for 2 yrs



Bengaluru: As per directions of the Karnataka High Court, the state government has submitted a report, saying that no permanent license — allowing use of loudspeakers in religious or other places — has been given, and it is valid for only two years, sources said on Saturday.

The state government said that the use of loudspeakers is not allowed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for special occasions.

The government told the court that the provision of the use of loudspeakers is given as per Rule 5 (1) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control), 2000, and Section 37 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

On special religious and cultural occasions, the permission is given for using loudspeakers between 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. for up to 15 days.

It has also been brought to the notice of the High Court that since unauthorised use of loudspeakers was rampant, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A committee has been formed at the local level comprising a police officer, executive engineer of a civic agency and a member of the Pollution Control Board to deal with the issue.

Once the submission is made seeking permission for using loudspeakers, this committee will look into the matter and take a decision.

The state government and the police department are preparing to conduct a survey to check whether the use of loudspeakers is in accordance with law in the state following the direction by the HC.

The court had also asked for a report on adherence to rules set for allowing use of loudspeakers.

A petition was submitted to the High Court by P. Rakesh and others regarding noise pollution due to use of loudspeakers in mosques.

The petition was taken up for inquiry by the division bench of the Karnataka HC headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi.

The court had directed the state government to submit a report on use of loudspeakers.